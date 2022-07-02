63 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Michael Capria

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-1 | 289 lbs. | Kansas City, Missouri

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: Walk-On

Michael Capria (b. Jan. 10, 2004) is a walk-on offensive lineman prospect who plans on majoring in business as he likely redshirts in 2022 and works to put on at least 10 pounds.

Capria played under head coach Chad Frigon at Liberty High School, where he garnered first-team all-state honors from the Missouri Football Coaches Association as both a junior and a senior, as well as first-team all-district and all-conference accolades both seasons.

He helped the Blue Jays to earn a combined 17-6 record over his final two seasons, including a 10-2 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals as a junior.

Capria walked on at K-State over recruiting interest from Central Arkansas, North Dakota State, South Dakota and Wyoming, according to 247Sports.