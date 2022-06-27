68 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jackson Smith

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-3 | 290 lbs. | St. Paul, Minnesota

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Jackson Smith (b. Sept. 5, 2001) is a walk-on offensive lineman from Saint Thomas Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, who redshirted and did not see any game action in 2020 or 2021.

Smith played under head coach Dan O’Brien at Saint Thomas, where he unfortunately missed his sophomore and junior seasons due to injury before picking up first-team all-state honors as a senior from the Minnesota Associated Press.

He was named to the All-Metro team by The StarTribune and KARE-TV, and also earned conference offensive lineman of the year honors for the Cadets in 2019.

An academic star, Smith graduated cum laude and he also was also part of the debate club, entrepreneurship club, and French club. He is majoring in agricultural business at K-State.