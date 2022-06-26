69 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Taylor Poitier

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-2 | 281 lbs. | Shawnee, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Taylor Alexzander Poitier (b. Jan. 7, 2001) is an offensive lineman from Bishop Miege High School in Shawnee who is majoring in communication studies. He redshirted in 2019.

Poitier played in four games in 2020, including starts at right guard in each of the final two contests. K-State had its two best rushing games during his starts, totaling 256 yards and three touchdowns at Baylor in addition to 274 yards and two touchdowns against Texas.

He helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%).

Unfortunately, Poitier suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp last year and missed the entire 2021 season. This is doubly unfortunate as he was on track to be a starter, with coach Chris Klieman saying he “might’ve been our best offensive lineman last year.”

“(Klieman’s comments) make me feel good and also a bit nervous because I have a reputation to live up to,” Poitier says, “but I’m prepared and ready for it. Coach Klieman, he’s always there. I’m never going to quit on him. I’ll be there for him.”

The good news is that Poitier is back, healthier than ever; he has two years of eligibility remaining, plus an additional COVID year if he wants it; and he conceivably can be eligible for a medical hardship waiver to get back his 2021 season, meaning he possibly could stick around for four more seasons and earn at least one master’s degree, if he so chooses.

Poitier was regarded as the 56th-best offensive guard in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, while 247Sports ranked him 72nd. ESPN also rated him the eighth-best player in Kansas.

Poitier played under head coach John Holmes at Bishop Miege, where he helped the Stags to earn their fifth-straight Kansas Class 5A state championship in 2018, while they also earned a collective 44-4 record during his four seasons.

He was named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association (KFBCA) Top-11 team among all classes, while he was an all-state selection on the Class 4A level by the organization.

Poitier also picked up first-team all-state honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle as a senior, and was named to the 2018 All-Simone Team as one of the top prep players in the Kansas City area.

He picked K-State over an offer from Wyoming and interest from SMU. Poitier’s primary recruiter was his current offensive line coach, Conor Riley.

You can read more about his injury and comeback in this great D. Scott Fritchen piece: