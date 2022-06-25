70 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: KT Leveston

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-5 | 332 lbs. | Waco, Texas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Kaitori “KT” Leveston (b. Oct. 28, 1999) is a extremely experienced offensive lineman who redshirted in 2018 and enters 2022 as a returning part-time starter at three different spots.

Leveston saw time in four games as a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, playing against Nicholls, Bowling Green, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Leveston then saw action in 10 games in 2020 with five starts, which were the first starts of his career. He was part of an offensive line that helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%). He was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

In 2021, Leveston reverted back to his reserve ways as he was unable to unseat either Cooper Beebe or Christian Duffie at the two tackle positions, but he was both’s top backup.

He saw action in 10 games as a reserve offensive lineman last season, splitting time between both guard spots and at left tackle.

Leveston helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

He also earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades and graduated last month with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies.

Leveston played for Midway (Texas) High School under head coach Jeff Hulme. He was viewed as the 59th-best offensive tackle nationally in the Class of 2018 by 247Sports.

Leveston picked up first-team All-District 8-6A honors as a senior in 2017, while he was named to the second team as a junior.

He also helped Waco Midway to the 2017 Class 6A D2 state championship game.

Leveston picked K-State over fairly impressive offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Houston, Missouri, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas, Texas State and Texas Tech, as well as interest from Kansas, TCU and hometown university Baylor.

He enters 2022 as a favorite to start opposite Duffie, with Beebe projected to slide inside to a guard position, but Leveston will have to hold off returning guard/tackle Taylor Poitier.