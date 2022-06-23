72 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Witt Mitchum

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.
#72 Witt Mitchum
Redshirt Sophomore | 6-6 | 272 lbs. | McKenzie, Tennessee
- Position: Offensive Line
- Previous College: None
- Projection: Scout Team
- Status: On Scholarship
Witt Mitchum (b. Nov. 19, 2001) is an offensive lineman from McKenzie High School who signed with K-State in the Class of 2020, but did not see any game action in 2020 or 2021.
Mitchum played football for the Rebels under head coach Wade Comer and earned All-Region 7-2A honors as a senior. He was rated the 96th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2020 by ESPN and also played basketball.
Mitchum chose K-State over offers from Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, Rice and Tennessee-Martin, as well as interest from Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
His primary recruiters were his position coach, Conor Riley, and his former offensive coordinator, Courtney Messingham.
Mitchum was the first player from Tennessee to sign with K-State since Will Martin in 2000.
Said head coach Chris Klieman about this under-the-radar pickup:
“Witt was a tremendous defensive player on film, but we saw with his length the ability to bend and to be a really good athlete in space. We’re projecting, and that is something our staff has done a good job of, especially Coach Riley has done that a bunch at NDSU, guys that we think are long, good athletes that can run, and we feel that with Witt. He is a physical kid. We’re going to plug him in at tackle, he has enough length and height. He needs to gain weight and do his other things, but we are excited about his athleticism.”
Loading comments...