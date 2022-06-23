72 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Witt Mitchum

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Sophomore | 6-6 | 272 lbs. | McKenzie, Tennessee

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: On Scholarship

Witt Mitchum (b. Nov. 19, 2001) is an offensive lineman from McKenzie High School who signed with K-State in the Class of 2020, but did not see any game action in 2020 or 2021.

Mitchum played football for the Rebels under head coach Wade Comer and earned All-Region 7-2A honors as a senior. He was rated the 96th-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2020 by ESPN and also played basketball.

Mitchum chose K-State over offers from Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Kansas, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, Rice and Tennessee-Martin, as well as interest from Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

His primary recruiters were his position coach, Conor Riley, and his former offensive coordinator, Courtney Messingham.

Mitchum was the first player from Tennessee to sign with K-State since Will Martin in 2000.

Said head coach Chris Klieman about this under-the-radar pickup: