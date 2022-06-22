73 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Christian Duffie

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-5 | 310 lbs. | Humble, Texas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Starter

Starter Status: On Scholarship

Christian Micaiah Duffie (b. March 17, 2000) enters 2022 as one of K-State’s most reliable offensive linemen, although his actual starting career has been slightly powered by injury.

Duffie redshirted in 2018 and saw action in three games as a reserve offensive lineman in 2019, playing against Nicholls, Bowling Green and Kansas. He is majoring in kinesiology.

This meant he entered 2020 as one of the Wildcats’ most experienced offensive tackles, sadly. Duffie ended up playing in nine games with eight starts, the first starts of his career.

Each start came over the final eight games of the pandemic-shortened season for this versatile marketing major, who started five games at left tackle in relief of the injured Kaitori “KT” Leveston and three at right tackle in the same capacity, backing up Cooper Beebe.

As a result, Duffie registered three more starts than Leveston and one more than Beebe despite looking up at both on the offensive line depth chart for the Arkansas State game.

All three offensive tackles were an integral part of a now-experienced line that helped K-State to tie for first in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in sacks allowed (14), while the Wildcats led the Big 12 and ranked fourth in the nation in red zone offense (93.9%).

Duffie solidifed himself in 2022 when he started all 13 games at right tackle and helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 with 29 rushing touchdowns, while its 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history. He saw action on a career-high 496 offensive snaps.

A three-year letter-winner for Summer Creek (Texas) High School under head coach Brian Ford, Duffie was viewed as the 45th-best offensive guard in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.

He was named a first-team All-District 21-6A performer as both a junior and senior, while he also was a second-team All-Greater Houston selection by The Houston Chronicle and VYPE.

Duffie helped the Bulldogs to advance to the area round of Class 6A state playoffs and also wrestled, advancing to the regional round of the state meet in 2016.

He assisted with Hurricane Harvey recovery prior to his senior year and was a high school teammate of former K-State quarterback John Holcombe II.

Duffie picked K-State over offers from Georgia State, Houston, Oregon State, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane and Tulsa, as well as interest from Utah. His lead recruiter was his former position coach, Charlie Dickey.