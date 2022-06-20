75 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Sam Hecht

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-3 | 290 lbs. | Shawnee, Kansas

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Sam Hecht (b. April 3, 2003) is a preferred walk-on offensive lineman from Shawnee who is majoring in engineering. He prepped with former Kansas State place kicker Chris Tennant.

Hecht played under head coach Joel Applebee at Mill Valley High School, where he earned a pair of all-state honors as a junior and senior from both The Topeka Capital-Journal and The Wichita Eagle, including first-team accolades during his final year as a prep.

He helped the Jaguars to earn consecutive state championships during his final two years and was a four-year academic letter-winner.

Hecht chose to walk on at K-State over a preferred walk-on offer from Missouri, as well as offers from Abilene Christian, Brown, Eastern Illinois, Kent State, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State and Yale. He redshirted during the 2021 season.