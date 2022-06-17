78 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Jalen Klemm

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-6 | 260 lbs. | Mars, Pennsylvania

Position: Offensive Line

Offensive Line Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Jalen Klemm (b. Aug. 22, 2003) is a cerebral offensive tackle prospect from Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania, joining quarterback Will Howard as Keystone State Wildcats.

Klemm, who plans on majoring in business, played under head coach Steve Campos at Pine-Richland, where he was regarded as the 51st-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2022 by Rivals. Among other honors, he was invited to the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl.

Klemm was named to the Big 33 Team by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association following his senior year after he picked up first-team all-conference honors as a senior and helped the Rams to earn a state championship during his junior campaign.

His father, Adrian, is the current offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers who was a three-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New England Patriots. Adrian Klemm also coached in the college ranks at SMU and UCLA before joining the Steelers in 2019.

A consensus three-star player by the recruiting services, Jalen Klemm picked K-State over offers from Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Columbia, Florida Atlantic, Harvard, Kentucky, Liberty, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Rice, Tennessee-Martin, Tulane, UNLV, Vanderbilt and Washington State, as well as interest from Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.

His primary recruiter was his new position coach, offensive line coach Conor Riley.

(NOTE: Klemm was at least temporarily listed as a four-star player by 247, but he isn’t now.)

Here’s what head coach Chris Klieman had to say about this exciting tackle prospect: