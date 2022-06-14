81 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Konner Fox

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Junior | 6-5 | 262 lbs. | San Antonio, Texas

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Konner Drew Fox (b. Sept. 14, 2000) is a promising tight end majoring in kinesiology who redshirted during the 2019 season and projects primarily as a blocking tight end in 2022.

Fox saw action in six games in 2020, including each of the final four contests, with just one catch for 6 yards. He probably will continue to see some spot time as a receiving tight end.

Despite continuing to battle injuries, Fox saw action in three games in 2021, primarily as a blocking tight end. He helped K-State to tie for second in the Big 12 Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns, while the Wildcats’ 4.83 yards per rush ranked sixth in school history.

Fox also doubled his career receiving count after he made one catch for 3 yards at Kansas.

He attended Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas, where he lettered two years for the Rattlers under head coach Lyndon Hamilton.

Fox was rated as the 25th-best tight end (or H-back) prospect in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, while he ranked 30th among all tight ends by 247Sports. Most recruiting services had him rated as a three-star prospect.

Fox earned all-district honors as both a junior and senior, and also was named to both the San Antonio All-VYPE team and The San Antonio-Express News All-Area team in 2018.

He totaled 1,478 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons, helping Reagan to earn 9-3 records both seasons, and he also lettered in basketball.

Fox chose K-State over offers from Army, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Purdue, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, UTEP and UTSA, as well as interest from Oklahoma. His lead recruiter was former tight ends coach Zach Hanson.