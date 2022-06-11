84 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Thomas Helten

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Senior | 6-3 | 213 lbs. | Garden Plain, Kansas

Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Previous College: None

None Projection: Special Teams

Special Teams Status: Preferred Walk-On

Thomas Michael Helten (b. May 29, 2000) is a preferred walk-on wide receiver from Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita, the same alma mater as former KSU defensive back Denzel Goolsby. He redshirted in 2018 and is majoring in construction science and management.

Helten saw action as a Wildcat in a pair of games in 2019, playing as a reserve wide receiver against Nicholls and Bowling Green, and earned first-team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

Helten did not see any game action in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but he did play on kickoff coverage in K-State’s Texas Bowl win over LSU.

He prepped for the Golden Eagles under head coaches Alan Schuckman and Dusty Trail.

Helten totaled 1,044 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior en route to first team all-state honors from The Wichita Eagle, also earning all-city accolades as a junior and senior.

He also helped Bishop Carroll to earn a 13-1 record and a state championship as a senior.