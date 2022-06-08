87 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Brayden Loftin

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-5 | 210 lbs. | Omaha, Nebraska

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Brayden Loftin (b. Feb. 12, 2004) is a reliable, playmaking tight end/H-back from Nebraska who nonetheless is quite likely to redshirt in 2022 due to extended depth at the position.

(If this entry reminds you of Monday’s, it’s because Loftin is almost a carbon copy of Garrett Oakley — same height, same weight, same home state, same position ... you get the idea.)

Loftin played under head coach Justin Kammrad at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he was viewed as the 35th-best tight end and the ninth-best player overall in the state of Iowa for the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

He helped the Titans win a state championship as a senior after he hauled in a touchdown pass in overtime and the Titans won, 32-24, in three overtimes.

Loftin, who also competed in track and field, earned all-district and all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association during his final campaign.

He finished his career ranking in the top 10 in school history for career receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Loftin, rated a 3-star by most recruiting services, chose K-State over offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Yale, plus interest from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

His primary recruiters were former offensive coaches Courtney Messingham and Jason Ray.