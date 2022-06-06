89 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Garrett Oakley

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-5 | 210 lbs. | Columbus, Nebraska

Position: Tight End

Tight End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Garrett Oakley (b. Nov. 30, 2003) is an explosive young tight end/H-back from Nebraska who nonetheless is quite likely to redshirt in 2022 due to extended depth at the position.

Oakley played under head coach Tyler Linder at Scotus Central Catholic High School, where he was rated the 21st-best tight end and the sixth-best player overall in the state of Nebraska for the Class of 2022 by ESPN. His play style is reminiscent of Sammy Wheeler’s.

He set the school records for career receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,640) for the Shamrocks, earning honorable mention all-state honors as both a sophomore and junior.

Oakley also competed in basketball — he was an honorable mention all-state pick — and track, in which he was a state qualifier.

He plans on majoring in business, with the hope of eventually becoming a financial advisor.

Oakley, rated a 2-star player by Rivals but a 3-star by both 247 and ESPN, chose K-State over offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, South Dakota and South Dakota State, plus interest from Arizona State, Minnesota and Utah. His primary recruiters were ex-offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and offensive line coach Conor Riley.