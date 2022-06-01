94 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Titus Tuiasosopo

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

Redshirt Freshman | 6-0 | 308 lbs. | Manhattan, Kansas

Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle Previous College: None

None Projection: Scout Team

Scout Team Status: Preferred Walk-On

Titus Tuiasosopo (b. Nov. 29, 2001) is a preferred walk-on defensive tackle from Manhattan who is majoring in secondary education and learning from his father as his position coach.

Tuiasosopo, who redshirted in 2021, played under head coach Weston Moody at Wamego High School, where he earned all-state honors from The Topeka Capital-Journal as both a junior and senior. He also competed in track and field for the Red Raiders.

Tuiasosopo, who walked on at K-State over scholarship offers from Northern Colorado and numerous community colleges, comes from a football-rich family tradition.

His father, Mike, currently serves as the defensive tackles coach for the Wildcats; his sister, Lanea, was a rower at UCLA; and his cousin, Marques Tuiasosopo, played quarterback at Washington, was drafted by the Raiders and is the current offensive coordinator at Rice.

His dad’s uncle, Bob Apisa, was a two-time All-American fullback at Michigan State and was drafted by Green Bay in 1968.

A cousin of Titus’ father, Manu Tuiasosopo, was a two-time All-American defensive lineman at UCLA, was the No. 18 overall pick by Seattle in the 1979 NFL Draft and started for the Super Bowl XIX champion (1984 season) San Francisco 49ers.

One of Tuiasosopo’s younger uncles, Navy, lettered at Utah State from 1983 to 1986 and played for both the Los Angeles Rams and St. Louis Cardinals. Another uncle, his namesake Titus, played for USC from 1988 to 1991.

Two more of Mike Tuiasosopo’s cousins played collegiately and in the NFL — John Tautolo (offensive line, UCLA/New York Giants, New England) and Terry Tautolo (linebacker, UCLA/ Philadelphia, Detroit, San Francisco, Miami).