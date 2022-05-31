95 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Donovan Rieman

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Freshman | 6-4 | 225 lbs. | Enid, Oklahoma

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End Previous College: None

None Projection: Redshirt

Redshirt Status: On Scholarship

Donovan Rieman (b. November 29, 2003) is a high-motor, heavy-handed defensive end who plans on majoring in education. He is fairly likely to redshirt as a freshman in 2022.

Rieman played under head coach Rashaun Woods at Enid (Okla.) High School, where he was rated the 70th-best edge defender in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

He totaled 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks and was named the district player of the year as a senior for the Plainesmen, while he had 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a junior.

Rieman also competed in track and field, earning a regional championship in the shot put and placing ninth in the state meet.

He selected K-State over offers from Bucknell, Harvard, Southeast Missouri State and Yale, as well as interest from Hawai’i and Washington State. His primary recruiter was defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt, with help from former position coach Jason Ray.