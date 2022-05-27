99 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Vaai Seumalo

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect their eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of the extra year will be listed as a senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted.

True Junior | 6-3 | 310 lbs. | Maunaloa, Hawaii

Position: Defensive Tackle

Defensive Tackle Previous College: Garden City Community College

Garden City Community College Projection: Third-String

Third-String Status: On Scholarship

Vaai “Uso” Seumalo (b. May 17, 2002) is a massive JUCO transfer defensive tackle by way of Garden City who had 47 tackles and five sacks in his two-year stint with the Broncbusters.

He was rated the 31st-best overall community college prospect in the Class of 2022 and the second-best at defensive tackle by ESPN, and was viewed as the 34th-best overall community college prospect and fourth-best at defensive tackle by 247Sports.

Seumalo, who could fill a huge position of need (pun intended!) following the graduation of Timmy Horne, registered a career-high 10 tackles during his freshman season against Highland and also posted 2.5 tackles for loss against Fort Scott Community College.

He also had a season-high four tackles and a sack as a sophomore in the conference against Hutchinson, while he broke up a pair of passes during his sophomore season.

Seumalo, who plans on majoring in business and agriculture, previously played six games as a senior at Molokai (Hawai‘i) High School under head coach Mike Kahale, when he earned first-team all-conference honors and was selected to play in the All-Hawai‘i Bowl.

He also played basketball and volleyball for the Farmers throughout high school before convincing his parents to allowing him to play football as a senior in 2019.

The first-ever Division I scholarship player to hail from Molokai High School, Seumalo also earned honorable mention all-state honors in both volleyball and basketball.

He will be the first Wildcat from the state of Hawai‘i since Peni Holakeituai (Waipahu) and Jesse Keaulana-Kamakea (Waimanalo) both played for K-State on the 2003 title team.