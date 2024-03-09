K-State Locks Down Iowa State in 65-58 Senior Day Win

The Kansas State Wildcats overcame early struggles against No. 6 Iowa State’s pressure by turning up their own defense pull away for a nice 65-58 win on Senior Day in Bramlage Coliseum Saturday.

In the best overall performance by the Wildcats (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) in some time, Arthur Kaluma and Cam Carter led the way with 23 and 21 points, respectively. David N’Guessan, who was recognized along with the other seniors despite having the option to come back for another season, asserted himself with 11 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in 31 minutes of playing time.

Early on, things did not look rosy. Neither team scored until Cam Carter created instant offense with a steal and fast break for a dunk nearly 2:30 into the game. But Iowa State went on an 11-0 run by forcing the Cats to play through high double-teams and (when they did not turn the ball over) take rushed, contested shots.

After a three-minute Wildcats scoring drought (TM), they were down 11-2, looking hapless and disorganized.

But the defense locked in, and forcing Iowa State to expend energy trying to get buckets paid off at the other end of the floor. From the 14:22 mark until 8:49 in the first half, the Cats held the Cyclones scoreless and pulled to within 1, at 11-10. Iowa Scored the next 7 points to open up an 18-10 lead, but K-State got its first 3-pointer of the day from Tylor Perry, then one each from Kaluma and Carter, and K-State went to halftime with a 28-24 lead that felt most unexpected, considering the rough start.

The defensive show continued after the break. Iowa State did not score on its first five possessions. Meanwhile, Carter made a jumper, Kaluma knocked down two free throws and a layup off a nice assist from Dai Dai Ames, and Carter hit his second three of the day to force a Cyclone timeout and cue the loudspeakers piping “Sandstorm” with the Cats up 37-34.

The Wildcats built their largest lead at 43-26 on Carter’s third 3-point make of the day before Iowa State got its first second-half field goal, a short jumper from Tamin Lipsey with 13:32 remaining.

K-State maintained a double-digit lead until midway through the second half, when Iowa State revived the aggressive run-and-jump traps of K-State’s point guards. The Wildcats succumbed to the season-long turnover bugaboo, and Iowa State was back within 5 at 48-43 with 7:21 remaining.

Beware the premature “Sandstorm.” Right?

Normally, yes. But not today.

After a timeout, K-State forged a 5-0 run to regain a 10-point cushion. Iowa State got back within 6 with five minutes to play, but Carter found Kaluma alone in the corner for a three-point bucket, and Tylor Perry beat the shot clock with a ridiculous contested three with 2:14 remaining to put the Cats up 60-49.

Iowa State kept coming, but K-State made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Cyclones at bay.

After a mostly unremarkable effort in the past two games, Kaluma was excellent in the final home game of the season. His 23 points came on only 12 field goal attempts. He made 8 of those, including 2-3 from three-point range. He also collected 7 rebounds to aid K-State’s effort at out-boarding Iowa State 36-27.

Carter was not quite as efficient, making 6 of 13 attempts overall and 3 of 8 from long range. But he was assertive, taking the action to the defense and getting to the line 8 times.

Though K-State committed 15 turnovers against the pressure, the Wildcats forced Iowa State into 14 miscues and actually won the points-off-turnovers battle 20-11. Reversing a troubling recent trend, the Cats also attempted more shots (54) than Iowa State (51). Both teams made 22 attempts from the field, but K-State made two more three pointers and (7-24 vs. 5-17) and cashed 14-21 free throws to 9-15 for the Clones.

The Wildcats add a nice Tier-1 win to their resume. But at 8-10 in conference, with 13 losses overall and a weak NET rating, few give them any chance of making the NCAA field unless they can stage a big run in the Big 12 Tournament.

At least today’s win ensures that, as the 10th seed, K-State won’t have to play a meaningless game on the opening day of the tournament at T-Mobile Center. If Perry can join the Kaluma/Carter show, and if the defense can play at this level for 40 minutes each night, the Cats would be a tough out for other teams in the Big 12 field.

Next Up

K-State should play the 6:00 p.m. game Wednesday against either BYU or TCU. The game will be available at Big 12 Nor on ESPN+.