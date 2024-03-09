Big Time Caturday for Kansas State

This season has had it’s share of embarrassing performances, and last Tuesday night’s farce in Allen Fieldhouse goes right up near the top. The Cats lacked energy and focus all night on the way to a 68-90 loss where Kansas State, like so many games in Lawrence, was never really a contender.

With NCAA Tournament hopes basically hanging on a surprise run through the Big 12 Championships next weekend, the Wildcats (17-13, 7-10) have one last thing to play for: getting a first-round bye next week by earning the 10-seed. To do so, they either need to win today against No 6/6 Iowa State (24-6, 13-4) on Senior Day, and/or get some help by Cincinnati losing to West Virginia at home on their own Senior Day.

Neither of those seems likely at this point, so be prepared for the Cats to play as the 11-seed on Tuesday in Kansas City against probably West Virginia, who will likely be the 14-seed assuming all games go chalk today.

Of course, the TangCats could win today. They have shown they are capable at home, and even took Iowa State to the wire in a poorly-officiated 78-67 contest in Ames back in January that started K-State’s slide off the cliff (and also caused some very-much-not-need off-court distractions with a “spygate”). At 8-10 in Big 12 play, including a huge Q1 win over Iowa State, and with hopefully a win in KC, the Wildcats could maybe sneak into the play-in game in a couple weeks. Otherwise, be prepared for an NIT berth.

Today is Senior Day, and five seniors will be recognized in a pregame ceremony, including senior manager Kaden Griffin as well senior players Taymont Lindsey, Will McNair Jr., David N’Guessan, and Tylor Perry. Perry, McNair, and Lindsey have exhausted their eligibility, as this was their COVID season. N’Guessan does have one more collegiate season available if he wants it.

This morning’s matchup is scheduled for a 1:00pm CT tip from Bramlage Coliseum and will be aired on ESPN2 (WatchESPN) with Mark Neely (play-by-play) and Tim Welsh (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus much of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 387 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Following the first combined no-hitter since 1991 on the way to a 4-0 victory Friday night, the BatCats are set for the second game of the opening Big 12 series against Cincinnati.

Jacob Frost and Jackson Wentworth teamed up for the ninth no-hitter in the program’s 124-year history, and the first no-hitter overall since 2017, when Parker Rigler went a complete game against Eastern Illinois. It’s also just the second no-hitter in conference play, with the other one coming in 1976 versus Oklahoma State, making it the first K-State no-hitter in Big 12 play and just the 20th overall in Big 12 Conference history. Frost, a JUCO transfer, picked up his second win of the season to move to 2-0.

Today, the 8-5 Wildcats will send out RHP Josh Wintroub to face the 8-6 Bearcats. Wintroub, a 5th-year who spent the last four seasons at D3 Augustana College, is 1-1 on the season in three starts, taking the loss to Cal to open the season, but picking up a win with a 6.1 inning performance against UMass Lowell last weekend. He’ll face off against freshman RHP Nathan Taylor, who is 3-0 in four starts, including a 5.1 inning, 1-hit and 2-run outing against Illinois a couple weeks ago.

First pitch today from Tointon Family Stadium is set for 5pm CT today, and you can watch the game streaming on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with, uh, somebody doing play-by-play joined by Mike Clark as analyst, or you can listen to, uh, maybe Matt Walters call the action online at K-StateSports.com, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on KMAN (1350AM/93.3/93.7FM) after the conclusion of the men’s basketball broadcast.

This is it. It’s win and advance, lose and go home time for the MittieCats. It’s time for the Big 12 Championship.

The Wildcats finished the regular season at 24-6, 13-5 in Big 12 play and earned the 3-seed at the tournament, resulting in a “double-bye” in the new 14-team format. Tonight, they face off against 6-seed West Virginia who finished the regular season 24-6, and 12-6 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers beat 11-seed Cincinnati 70-55 last night to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Cats and ‘Eers squared off just a couple weeks ago in Manhattan, with K-State needing overtime to pull off a 73-64 victory. Ayoka Lee had 34 points and 12 rebounds in just 26 minutes in just her second game back after mid-season surgery, and Serena Sundell was the only other Cats to register double-figure scoring with 11. The Wildcats are going to need much better production overall if they want to advance to the semifinals this weekend and keep their chances alive of hosting the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a couple weeks.

Hopefully the Wildcats used the week off the get rested up and refueled, and ready to come out and play like they did to open the Big 12 slate, and not how they finished it.

Tonight’s tipoff in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship is at 8:00pm CT from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Sheryl Swoopes (analyst) on the call. You can also listen to Brian Smoller (play-by-play) and Kristin Waller (analyst) call the action online at K-StateSports.com and via the Varsity Network app, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on Sunny 102.5 FM (and on KMAN following the conclusion of the baseball game).

Go Cats!