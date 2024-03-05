K-State Fades against Kansas 90-68

K-State started fast against an all-senior starting lineup at Kansas, jumping out to a 10-5 advantage. But with its regular lineup in the game after the first media break, KU (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) took an 11-10 lead with 14:40 to play in the first half and never trailed again, pulling away to beat the Wildcats (17-13, 7-10) by a final score of 90-68.

We might expect that the biggest problem for Cats might be turnovers, and sloppiness with the basketball, coupled with poor shot selection, certainly allowed the Jayhawks to widen the gap with easy shots. But the Cats only committed 11 turnovers in all, a vast improvement over recent efforts, although 9 of those turnovers came on steals, leading to 15 Jayhawk points.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats fouled too much and failed to capitalize on their own charity attempts. K-State was 10 for 21 at the free throw line, while Kansas made 28 of 31.

K-State will not win when none of the “Big 3” play well, and none did tonight.

Arthur Kaluma spurred the early surge, scoring 7 of the first 10 points to stake the Wildcats to their early lead. But he finished with only 10 tallies on 3-11 shooting from the field, including 1-5 from three-point range, and 3-7 at the free throw line. He also committed 3 turnovers.

Tylor Perry was 0-6 from the floor, including 0-5 from deep, and finished with only 2 points.

Cam Carter hit an early three-pointer to get K-State back within 2 at 15-13. Those were his only points, as he went 1-7 (1-4) from the field. He also committed 3 turnovers.

If you’re looking for bright spots (and there were some, believe it or not), Will McNair Jr. led the team with 17 points on 7-9 shooting. Most of that was over Hunter Dickinson, the Brobdingnagian KU center, though Will did cash his only three-point attempt of the night. It was his second deep connection of the entire season. McNair also grabbed 10 rebounds to give him an Allen Fieldhouse double-double to paste in his scrapbook. He even threw two assists, just to show how balanced he can be.

A trio of freshmen got their feet wet in the road environment and did not seem overwhelmed. Dai Dai Ames had 10 points, 3 assists, and no turnovers while running the point for 26 minutes of game time. RJ Jones made 3 of 5 long casts for 9 points, and Buddy Rich saw his first action in quite some time, throwing down a dunk and scoring 6 in only 9 minutes on the floor.

In all, K-State’s bench outscored KU’s 42-29. See! Bright spots! (If you look.)

Three players for KU scored in double figures, with Dickinson scoring 15 (albeit, on only 5-16 shooting) and pulling down 20 rebounds because, as we said, he’s Brobdingnagian.

Next Up

The Big 12 regular season finale features a visit from No. 6 Iowa State Saturday at 1:00.