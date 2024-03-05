There may be nothing more #onbrand for this Kansas State Wildcats team in the 2023-24 season than squandering a golden opportunity. This time it was overcoming a big deficit to take a late lead at Cincinnati, only to then fail to make a necessary play in the closing seconds to put the game away before ultimately allowing a late 3pt make to lose the game 72-74 on Saturday.

With the loss, the TangCats fell to 17-12 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play — dangerously close to ending any legitimate chance at making the NCAA Tournament. And getting the two wins needed to get to .500 in conference play is going to be a Herculean task.

First up is a visit to Lawrence tonight to face a KU team that has been abysmal on the road this year, but still really good at home. The Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7) have lost seven conference games for the first time under Bill Self, and head into tonight losers of their last two. It’s already a tall task to beat KU at home, but it’s going to be nearly impossible when they should be fired up and ready to end their own skid. Couple that with how poorly K-State has played on the road this season, and it’s likely this could be yet another ugly loss for the Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse.

If you’re looking for a ray of hope, KU’s got a non-existent bench, and after the starting 5 things fall off in a big hurry. K-State managed to harass KU’s Hunter Dickinson enough to limit him to 36 minutes with foul trouble in an overtime game, despite a double-double performance from the big man. If the Wildcats can repeat the feat, and avoid some home-cooking from the officiating crew, they might have a chance. A very, very slim chance.

But don’t be surprised when this ends the same way it has for most of the last 50 or so years.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 8:00pm CT start at Allen Fieldhouse and will be aired on ESPN (WatchESPN) with Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 375 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!