2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 32: Kansas State vs Colorado

Your Kansas State Wildcats earned their trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-65 win over 13-seed Portland in opening round action on Friday afternoon.

They’re used to this. The 4-seed Wildcats have failed to advance to this round just twice in the last 22 years of trips to the Big Dance. It’s getting past this stage that’s been the hard part. Since expansion of the tournament, the Wildcats have made the Sweet 16 just once, in 2002. Playing at home in front of a raucous home crowd, led by a multi-time All-American, should give them their best chance in many years. Now, to take advantage of it.

Today’s opponent is also looking to advance past this round, but for the second time in as many seasons. 5-seed Colorado earned their trip to the second round with an 86-72 win over 12-seed Drake on Friday evening. The Buffs made waves at the beginning of the season by knocking off defending national champion LSU in Las Vegas to open the season, but haven’t won a meaningful road game since. They fell as the 5-seed in their final Pac-12 Tournament to 4-seed Oregon State and, similarly to the Wildcats, have dropped six of their last eight before picking up the win on Friday.

Again, on paper this is a game that the Wildcats should win. They won’t be faced with the same issues that Portland’s aggressive defense caused, but Colorado will not be intimidated by the big stage and the big crowd in Bramlage. K-State should make the Sweet 16, but they are going to have to earn it every second today.

This afternoon’s tipoff in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament is at 1:00pm CT from Bramlage Colisuem, and can be seen on ESPN (WatchESPN) with Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Holly Warlick (analyst) on the call. You can also listen to Brian Smoller (play-by-play) and Kristin Waller (analyst) call the action online at K-StateSports.com and via the Varsity Network app, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on Sunny 102.5 FM and on KMAN (1350AM, 93.3/93.7FM).

Go Cats!