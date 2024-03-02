Kansas State looks to end long losing streak to Cincinnati

The Kansas State Wildcats have won their last two games, which have put the smallest bit of life back in their NCAA Tournament hopes. But they still need to win at least two of the next three to get to a point of the bubble where they would feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.

And their best shot at another road win comes today, as the 17-11, 7-8 Wildcats head east to face off against new Big 12 foe Cincinnati. The Bearcats are struggling a bit in their inaugural Big 12 season, sitting at 16-12 and 5-10 in Big 12 play. They’ve also lost their last three, and five of their last six, including their last three at home.

K-State hasn’t won a road game since their trip to West Virginia in the second game of the Big 12 slate. They also haven’t beaten the Bearcats since March 14th, 1958, in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Bearcats have since won seven-straight against the Wildcats, most recently in the 2017 NCAA Tournament when Wes Iwundu and Co. lost 61-75 in the Round of 64.

So today is a fantastic opportunity for the Wildcats to do a lot of good things. Let’s hope the TangCats are ready to come out and play like they are capable, instead of squandering this opportunity.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 6:00pm CT tip at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Eric Rothman (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 391 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!