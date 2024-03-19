Certainly, this is not where anyone — fans, coaches, and players — envisioned this season going. Regardless, your Kansas State Wildcats are not going to the Big Dance, rather they are completing their season with a berth in the 2024 NIT Tournament.

The last time the Wildcats were in the NIT was 2009, at the tail end of Frank Martin’s second season in Manhattan. That squad was led by sophomore guard Jacob Pullen, who went on to claim he would never again miss the NCAA Tournament — a promise he upheld. Those Cats hosted as a 4-seed, and beat Illinois State to advance to the second round, where they fell to 1-seed San Diego State.

Fast-forward to 2024. The TangCats finished the season at 19-14, 8-10 in Big 12 play, and are “unseeded”, where they face off against 3-seed Iowa tonight. The Hawkeyes finished their season at 18-14, 10-10 in B1G play, and were one of the two auto-bids from the Big 10. K-State will be their third Big 12 opponent this season, and the Hawkeyes have gone 0-2 so far with a 67-79 loss to Oklahoma in California, and a 65-90 loss in Ames to their in-state rival. K-State has played just one Big 10 foe this season, former Big 12 rival Nebraska, losing in embarrassing fashion at home 46-62 back in December (Iowa beat the Huskers 94-76 in Iowa City).

This should be a pretty even matchup, but a game that K-State is capable of winning. The MittieCats beat #2 Iowa in Iowa City earlier this year, it’s time for the TangCats to repeat the feat.

Tonight’s tipoff in the NIT Tournament is at 8:00pm CT from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA, and can be seen on ESPN (WatchESPN) with Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus much of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 390 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!