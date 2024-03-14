After one of their best halves of the season led to an impressive victory over Texas, your Kansas State Wildcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Big 12 Championships. Not only does their current postseason run stay alive, but beating Texas added yet another much-needed Quad 1 win to K-State’s resume, pushing them ever closer to the right side of the bubble for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

They get another crack at a huge resume booster tonight, as less than a week after pulling off a major upset in Bramlage to end the regular season, the Wildcats will face off against the No 7/8 and 2-seeded Iowa State Cyclones. The Cats won 65-58 on Senior Day to cap the regular season, and will need a similar performance if they want to keep playing in Kansas City, and if they want to feel comfortable come Selection Sunday.

Unfortunately, history is not on the side of the Wildcats. They’ve faced the Cyclones three times in the conference tournament in the Big 12 era (2004, 2014, & 2019), and all three times the Cyclones have emerged victorious. The TangCats have shown they are capable of winning tonight, but the crowd will be much-less purple friendly than it was last night. If K-State can come together and play like the did in the second half against Texas, then anything is possible. But a hyped-up Iowa State squad will be very tough to overcome.

Just win, Cats. Please, just win.

This evening’s tipoff in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championships is at 6:00pm CT from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and can be seen on ESPN2 (WatchESPN) with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus much of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 139 or 199 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.