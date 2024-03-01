Kansas State Football: Khalid Duke Combine Performance.

Khalid Duke opened things up at The NFL Draft Combine yesterday for the pro-bound Wildcats and had a mixed performance. He was the first of 4 Wildcat slated to perform in at the NFL Meat Mark....ahem, combine.

Measurements

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 246

Hand Size: 9 1/4

Arm Length: 32 5/8

Drills

(x/x) = ranking among defensive ends and edge rushers participating in the event

40 Yard Dash: 4.79 (20/23)

10 Yard Split: 1.62 (9/23)

Vertical: 34.00” (16/25)

Broad Jump: 9’9 (17/23)

Bench: 21 reps (8/15) Note: 7 Participants put up 21 reps

20 Yard Shuttle: DNP

3-Cone Drill: DNP

R.A.S.

Khalid Duke is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.42 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 423 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Spits projectedhttps://t.co/2lMEtAwp67 pic.twitter.com/QEuQpV7xod — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Evaluation

The Bad News?

Most of his athletic stats don’t stand out, and he’s a guy that is selling potential over production. in 2023 he put up 19 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 6 sacks. That’s decent but not upper tier production. His 40 Yard Dash looked explosive off the start, but he didn’t eat up ground late and ended up with a time I doubt he’s please with.

The Good News?

His 10 Yard Split was in the top tier, and that’s the most important portion of the drill for edge rushers. If your edge rusher makes it 40 yards down the field, something bad happened. The 10 yard split, on the other hand, is more functional and shows his quick twitch ability to fire off the line with speed. That’s what you want from an edge rusher.

Overall ?

I don’t think Duke did much to help or hurt his stock today. He’s still going to be considered a developmental pick, and didn’t change his 4th or 5th round projection. Teams are going to like his 10 Yard split, but won’t be wowed by any of his other numbers. He's considered a raw prospect in need of refinement but has the long arms and burst NFL GMs like coming off the edge.

His film has occasional flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency, especially in the run game where he can get steam rolled when an offensive lineman gets their hands on him. I don’t think K-State fans will be shocked to find that most NFL teams are looking at him as a situational edge rusher in a 3-4 set up where his pass rush skills are maximized and his run stuffing issues are mitigated.

I assume he’ll at least run the 40 at pro day, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s also saving the 3 Cone Drill and 20 Yard Shuttle for home turf. He can solidify his floor in the mid-round by showing a bit more explosion.