Kansas State Men’s Basketball: Sunflower Showdown #300

Things have gone from bad to worse for your Kansas State Wildcats.

The two-game road trip to Ames and Houston were expected to be tough. But the Wildcats have also lost their last two, a home game and the most recent loss on the road in Stillwater to the last-place team in the Big 12. The TangCats (14-8, 4-5), on a four-game losing streak, have dug themselves a pretty massive hole at this point.

And with the Kansas Jayhawks in town, for the 300th meeting of the Sunflower Showdown, getting out of that hole gets even tougher. The favored Hawks are coming off a very impressive 78-65 win over Houston last time out, suffocating the Cougars with exceptional shooting and good defense. They are now 16-3 and 6-3 in the Big 12, and still a favorite to make a deep run in March.

The only light in this deep, dark tunnel is that KU has lost their last two away from Lawrence, and are just 1-3 on the road in 2024. Bad K-State teams have surprised before and knocked off the favorites in Bramlage. And this team is certainly playing badly right now.

If the Cats can come out like they did against UCF, or even Baylor, then they’ll have a chance today. Anything like the last four games, however, and this could be a very long night in Manhattan.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 8:07pm CT tip at Bramlage Coliseum and will be ESPN (WatchESPN) with Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 375 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!