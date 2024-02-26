K-State wastes huge lead but beats West Virginia in Overtime, 94-90

The Kansas State Wildcats played as well as they had all season in the first half against West Virginia, then as poorly as they could in the second half. But they survived by winning their 7th consecutive overtime game of the season, escaping with a 94-90 victory.

The seven overtime victories this season is an all-time NCAA record. The record for consecutive overtime wins across multiple seasons stands at 14 and is still active. Florida State picked up its 14th against Colorado on November 21, 2023 and has not gone to an extra period since. Under Coach Tang, the Wildcats have now won 12 consecutive overtime games in two seasons.

This game certainly should not have required extra minutes. Worse, after blowing a 25-point lead, K-State needed late heroics just to force overtime.

The Wildcats (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) had their best shooting half of the season to start the game, connecting on 11 of 19 three-point attempts (58%) in the opening half. They had 11 assists on 17 field goals and out-rebounded the Mountaineers 25-14. Six Wildcats made three pointers, with Tylor Perry dropping 4-6, Dai Dai Ames making 3-4, and even David N’Guessan knocking down his only deep look to beat the shot clock. Everything was kissed by grace for K-State. West Virginia (9-19, 4-11) looked as if it just wanted to get on a plane and fly home, as the Cats held a seemingly insurmountable 48-26 lead at the break.

We would never write the word “seemingly” if things had gone as they should have. Things did not go as they should have.

Credit the fight of West Virginia Coach Josh Eilert’s squad, who have certainly not given up on the season. The Mountaineers scored the first five points after halftime, prompting a 30-second timeout by Coach Tang to right the ship. Right it he did, as the Cats ran off a 15-7 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 63-38, with 13:39 remaining.

Still the ‘Eers did not give in. Behind a heroic effort by RaeQuan Battle and confident leadership from Kerr Kriisa (who was chirping even when his team was down 20), West Virginia sliced all the way through the 25-point deficit to lead by 4, 79-75, with 1:02 on the game clock. It appeared the ‘Eers would finally pick up their first road win of any kind this season in Manhattan and deal the final death knell to any tournament hopes for the Cats.

But K-State also refused to yield. Will McNair Jr. scored a tough layup from the back side of the rim, and West Virginia fouled Perry with 15 seconds remaining. He made both free throws to knot the score at 79. With 15 seconds remaining, considering some of the difficult shots Battle had made down the stretch, the game still seemed to be in the Mountaineers’ hands. But Cam Carter forced Battle to take a longer shot than he wanted and mercifully, he missed.

Overtime. Just where K-State wanted them.

West Virginia got the first point of the extra period, but Perry knocked in his sixth three-point bucket of the night to put K-State up 82-80. The Cats built the lead to 87-81 with two minutes remaining, but Battle hit a ridiculous contested three from the left wing to cut the lead to 3. With K-State leading by 4 with 50 seconds left, he did it again, pulling the Mountaineers within 1, 89-88, with 35 seconds on the clock.

For reasons someone has probably explained in the press conferences, West Virginia let Tylor Perry control the ball twice down the stretch. He made 4 of 4 free throws, and Cam Carter made the score 94-90 by making 1 of 2 with only four seconds remaining. Quinn Slazinski’s meaningless heave came up short, and the win went to the Wildcats.

After lighting the lamp in the first half, K-State only took 21 shots in the second, making 7. West Virginia, meanwhile, made 17 of 34, including 9 of 13 from three. Yes, nine of thirteen. The rims must have been oversize on the south end of Bramlage tonight.

Perry led all scorers with 29 points. He was 7-12 from the field, and though he knocked down 6 three-pointers (on 11 attempts), his biggest bucket may have been a difficult layup in traffic to stretch K-State’s lead to 4 with less than a minute to play in overtime. He made 9 of 10 free throws, and why the Mountaineers allowed him to handle the ball to get the last four is one of the head-scratching questions of the night.

Cam Carter scored 19 but connected on only 4-13 shots. He did knock down 2 of 5 three-point attempts, ending a drought from outside that stretches back to the KU game.

Will McNair Jr. scored 13 points on 6-8 shooting down low and added 7 rebounds. Though defense does not pad the box score, McNair frustrated West Virginia’s 6’11 post Jesse Edwards in to a 1-9 shooting night and held him to 5 points. He also handled guards a couple of times on defensive switches, denying them the opportunity to drive and forcing contested jumpers that did not fall.

Arthur Kaluma also had 13, but the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week was inefficient, making 3 of 10 shots, and only 1 of 5 inside the arc. An early bad decision to foul a fade-away jumper and a questionable call a few possession later made him sit for long stretches and go back and forth when Coach Tang played the offense/defense substitution game with him when he eventually had 4 fouls.

Dai Dai Ames knocked in three first-half 3-pointers but earned some bench time by making two sloppy turnovers that aided West Virginia’s comeback. He finished with 9. David N’Guessan scored 8 and grabbed 10 rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double.

Battle’s 28 and Kriisa’s 25 were almost enough to pull the upset. Instead, the Mountaineers will have one final chance to win a road game in their regular season finale at Cincinnati on March 9.

Ugly loss averted. Ugly win accepted. But there is plenty to mull after this effort, so let’s revive the “Three in the Key” feature.

Three in the Key

Turnovers have been a problem all season, but not entirely the way you think. The Wildcats finished with 16 giveaways. In an overtime game, that is probably a number Coach Tang will live with, as long as the turnovers are aggressive ones. Not all of tonight’s turnovers were of the “try to make something happen variety,” as a number came from not handling aggressive ball attacks, and Dai Dai had the brief sequence of carelessness. But a bigger problem was K-State’s inability to force turnovers. West Virginia had only 6. BYU, on Saturday, committed only 8. Texas, in the game before that, lost the ball only 9 times. Since the Wildcats are frequently challenged on the offensive end (Saturday’s performance and tonight’s first half notwithstanding), they need to find a way to pressure opposing teams into more mistakes. A related stat recently has been the shot disparity. On Saturday, some of the difference was due to the Cats getting to the line. (Misses on fouls do not count as “shots.”) But after a whopping 71-49 disparity in shooting attempts against BYU, the Cats surrendered a 77-59 gap tonight against West Virginia. Free throw attempts were 35-26 in favor of the Cats, but late fouls had something to do with that. Cleaning up the turnovers and refocusing efforts on defensive rebounds to narrow the shot disparity will be imperative if K-State wants to sustain any hopes of playing in the NCAA tournament. Speaking of the dance...This win by no means embellishes the resume. But a loss would have kicked the door to the dance hall completely shut, leaving only the small window of opportunity that comes of winning the Big 12 Tournament—a feat, need I remind you, that they have never accomplished. Had to win. Found a way. Survive and advance is tournament mode, and it has come early this season.

Next Up

K-State will need to find a way to win another road game at Cincinnati this Saturday. The Wildcats last won a road game in Morgantown on January 9, the second contest of the conference season. The game tips at 6:00 p.m.