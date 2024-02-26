Kansas State faces off against West Virginia on Monday evening

Your Kansas State Wildcats picked up a very-much needed win on Saturday night against a ranked BYU squad in Bramlage to move to 16-11 and 6-8 as we enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Getting the win itself was huge — it ended a 3-game losing streak, it was an important Quad 1 win, and hopefully got the Cats back on a track that could get them to the NCAA Tournament next month — but it was extra impressive that the Cats did it wire-to-wire in what was easily one of the most complete games for the Cats this season.

Now the trick is to do it again (and again and again, etc).

That starts tonight with a visit from the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10) who are in Manhattan tonight after facing Iowa State in Ames on Saturday, a 64-71 loss for the ‘Eers. West Virginia has limped along all season, and their four Big 12 wins have all come in Morgantown — despite their best efforts, they are 0-7 on the road in Big 12 play and are the only team in the conference without a win away from their home court in any format on the entire season. It’s been a rough season in Morgantown.

So the goal tonight for K-State is simple: replicate Saturday’s effort, and keep West Virginia from putting a massively nasty black mark on K-State’s schedule.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 6:00pm CT tip from Bramlage Coliseum and will be aired on ESPN2 (WatchESPN) with Brian Custer (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 84 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!