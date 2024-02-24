K-State Offense Hums in 84-74 Win Over BYU

Arthur Kaluma scored a career-high 28 points and five Wildcats reached double figures as K-State dumped No. 25 BYU 84-74 in Bramlage Coliseum Saturday.

Kaluma, who came on late to score 18 when K-State lost to BYU in Provo two weeks ago, found a higher gear on the Wildcats’ home floor. His 28 points came on 8-11 shooting, including 2-3 from deep. He also made 10 of 12 free throw attempts, grabbed 10 rebounds—all on the defensive end—and threw 4 assists. The prettiest and most pivotal of those game on a press break after BYU had cut K-State’s lead to single digits. Kaluma drove the ball aggressively up the middle and dropped a perfect bounce-pass to David N’Guessan for the easy catch and no-dribble slam.

The Wildcats were dynamite to start the game. Tylor Perry reversed his season-long trend of slow starts/strong finishes by draining three 3-point buckets on three attempts before the first media break. He got fouled on the last of the three connections, and his 10 quick points staked K-State to a 16-4 lead.

The offensive good times never seem to last, of course. The Cats scored only 1 point over the next three minutes, while BYU used excellent ball movement to get open looks of their own. Their 12-1 run brought them to within one point 17-16, with 12:23 remaining in the half. But Kaluma made a three-pointer and a difficult fade-away jumper, and Cam Carter got on the board with a jumper on the fast break to keep the BYU at bay. The Cougars pulled to a 28-28 tie with 6:35 on the clock, but the Wildcats never allowed them to pull in front.

K-State led 42-38 at the break and quickly extended its lead to 9 via and and-1 by Kaluma and a layup by Cam Carter off a nice feed from Jerrell Colbert. Just shy of midway through the second period Will McNair Jr. hit two free throws to give the Cats their largest lead of the game, 65-49.

Uneven play and officiating allowed BYU to get within 7 in the last minute. But Kaluma’s rainbow three-quarter court pass to Carter for a layup made the score 83-74 with 28 seconds remaining and iced the game.

In what was the best offensive performance for K-State in Big 12 play, there was much to like. The principle improvement was that the Wildcats committed only 13 turnovers. That’s still more than ideal (BYU had only 8), but far better than recent returns. K-State shot 56.3 percent (27-48) from the floor, including 46.7 percent (7-15) from three. That is a far cry from the 1-15 exhibition against TCU (a game the Cats lost by 3 at home) or the 5-19 effort at Texas (a 6-point loss).

The Wildcats had 20 assists on 27 field goals. Perry led with 5, while Kaluma and Dai Dai Ames each contributed 4, and Carter had 3. Perry’s 16 points came on only 8 shots, including 4-7 shooting from deep.

In one respect, the win may be statistically improbable. BYU attempted 71 shots to K-State’s 48. The Cougars made only 29, for 41 percent marksmanship. Perhaps even more improbable for a team that has shot well from outside overall, the BYU connected on only 6 of 31 attempts from deep. That 19 percent mark from beyond the arc kept the visitors from closing the gap on K-State and ultimately cost them any chance of winning.

In addition to Kaluma’s career-high 28, Perry had 16, Carter and N’Guessan each scored 12, and Will McNair Jr. hit some crucial buckets on the turn-around move to finish with 11 points on 4-5 shooting.

Five Cougars also reached double-figure scoring, led by Jaxson Robinson, who shot 7-17 (1-8 from outside) for 15 points.

After dropping three straight and 7 of their previous 8 games, the win was mandatory for K-State to retain any vaporous whiff of hope to reach the NCAA field. Monday night against West Virginia will be equally obligatory.