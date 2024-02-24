Kansas State faces BYU still looking for answers

The losing will continue until morale improves. ...Wait...that’s not right.

Regardless, the Kansas State Wildcats have lost three straight, and seven of their last eight after opening the Big 12 slate at 4-1. With the most recent disaster in Austin, the Wildcats are now 15-11 overall on the season and 5-8 in Big 12 play, and hopes of any postseason berth are quickly deteriorating.

Of course, there is still a chance, and it doesn’t just hinge on winning the Big 12 Tournament. The Cats have five regular season games left, and three of those are against ranked foes. Plenty of chances to get back on track and build a resume worthy of inclusion in postseason play; though it’s a tough hill to climb.

And that starts today, as the No 25/21 BYU Cougars are in town. Out in Provo earlier this season, the Wildcats fell behind big early, managed to dig themselves nearly completely out of the hole late, before ultimately stumbling on the road. The Cats showed they can play with the Cougars if they try, if they focus and play with energy.

Of course, that’s been the biggest problem with the TangCats during this big downturn. Lack of focus and energy through big stretches has led to turnovers, missed shots, stupid fouls, no rebounds, and giving up big shots to opponents. When the Cats are on, they can play with anyone. When they are off, they look like the last-place team in the conference.

Can the Wildcats’ losing streak end today? Sure, they have the ability, and being at Bramlage should help. But unless they buckle down and start to play with energy and focus for more than a few minutes at a time, it’s going to be yet another loss for K-State.

This afternoon’s matchup is scheduled for a 1:00pm CT tip from Bramlage Coliseum and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 386 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!