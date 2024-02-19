K-State flounders to 62-56 loss at Texas

Texas once again played far from its best at home Monday night, giving Kansas State plenty of opportunities to pick up what would have been a massive road win.

Sadly, the Wildcats failed to take advantage in another game full of missed jump shots and careless turnovers. Specifically, K-State shot 5-19 from 3 and gave the ball away 13 times (it’s sad that this feels like an improvement) in its 7th seventh loss in the last 8 games, the third straight since an encouraging overtime win over Kansas.

Let’s go ahead and give the Wildcats some credit for their defense. At the very least, they appeared to be fighting hard and seemed to keep the Longhorns off-balance with a lot of different looks, from hard-nosed man-to-man to a triangle-and-2 focused on stopping Max Abmas and Dylan Disu.

Kansas State limited Abmas, the Big 12’s 3rd leading scorer, to 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting, his second-lowest point total of the season behind last Saturday’s 7 points at Houston. Disu was a little more effective, scoring 10 of his 20 points at the free throw line while Texas was somehow even worse than KSU from 3-point range, shooting 3-of-19.

And yes, that’s a big man who can shoot free throws well, which must be nice. David N’Guessan, by contrast, was 2-of-7 from the line, although he found some success inside to score 12 points.

But to go back to the Texas offense, they had field goal droughts of 3, 4, 3.5 and 4 minutes. I’d love to tell you Kansas State was able to capitalize and put together some big scoring runs. Alas, that didn’t really happen.

The Cats scored 4 points in the first 6 minutes to fall behind 8-4 and trailed the rest of the way, keeping things just close enough that we couldn’t look away from the on-court train wreck. Along with DNG, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma, Dai Dai Ames and Will McNair all contributed at least one dunk or layup in the first half as Kansas State actually looked decent attacking the basket at times.

Jumpers, however, were a problem. Tylor Perry knocked down a 3 to make it 8-7 with 13:29 left until halftime and Kansas State didn’t make another field goal outside the paint until DNG’s short shot with 14:24 left in the game, followed by another 3 by Perry a little less than 4 minutes later. Just so we’re all clear on what happened here: The Cats made one (1) non-dunk/layup field goal for the first 25 minutes of a basketball game.

Somehow, Kansas State got as close as 33-31 on that DNG jumper, and after an Abmas basket and an incorrect backcourt violation call against the Cats, Texas put up 5 straight points to push the lead back out to 9. Many more missed opportunities followed before the Longhorns stretched their advantage out to double digits, but a Kaluma 3 — he finished with a team-high 17 points — and a DNG layup cut the deficit to 6 again.

Texas stretched the lead back out to 10 and less than 2 minutes later the train went completely off the rails when Dai Dai Ames committed a blatant flagrant 2 when he made no attempt to play the ball while throwing Tyrese Hunter to the ground on a fast break. That earned Ames his second ejection of the season and gave Texas 2 more points.

To be honest, that’s when I flipped over to the Houston-Iowa State game so I’m not really sure how K-State managed to make it a 4-point game with a chance to get even closer in the final minute. Sorry.

This offense just gets more and more difficult to watch each game thanks to its inefficiency and lack of shooters (the Cats finished 35.7% from the field in Texas). Even though Tylor Perry had a reasonably good outing from 3 by making 3 of 8 on his way to 13 points, he didn’t help himself with a team-high 6 turnovers.

Yet he still remains Kansas State’s best option, because at least he can create some reasonable offensive chances. It was especially disheartening this game to see Carter disappear for long stretches of time, finishing with 8 points on 2 of 10 shooting.

Next Up

Kansas State returns home for another tough test against No. 25 BYU on Saturday. scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. You may remember the Cougars from the time they beat the Cats 72-66 just nine days ago in Provo. Hopefully the rematch goes better.