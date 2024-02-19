Kansas State on the road at Texas still looking for answers

That will be a tough one to put behind them, but maybe the short turnaround will help.

With just a second left, TCU hit the go-ahead shot that ended Kansas State’s chances at a much-needed home win. Now the Wildcats (15-10, 5-7) must head back out on the road to try and get things right with just a day off between games.

Of course the last time there was a quick turnaround, a loss turned into a big win for the Cats. But that was a road loss followed by a return home to Bramlage. The Wildcats are 11-3 at Bramlage this season, and just 2-5 in true games...all five losses coming consecutively here in Big 12 play. In total, the Wildcats have lost 6 of their last 7 after starting 4-1 in conference action, and a team that looked like it might have found it’s stride has instead started to fall apart in the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

It’s hard to find many positives at this point. The Wildcats are shooting exceptionally poorly from behind the 3pt line, including going 1-15 against TCU on Saturday night. K-State has three players averaging scoring in the top 10 of the Big 12, but it’s hard to find a night when all three score that way together, and at over 60% of the team’s scoring, the trio is getting little help from the rest of the roster.

Tonight, the Wildcats face off a similarly mercurial Texas squad that currently sits at 16-9 overall and 5-7 in Big 12 play. In a twist, the Horns have been bad at home in Big 12 play, going just 2-4 in Austin since the start of 2024. If K-State wants to keep their slipping post-season hopes alive, they’ll need to win a road game or two down the stretch, and tonight might be their best opportunity to do so.

Last year, K-State’s season started to turn with an emphatic, high-energy win over Texas in Austin. Maybe it can happen again this year.

Tonight’s matchup is scheduled for a 8:00pm CT tip at the Moody Center in Austin and will be aired on ESPN2 (WatchESPN) with Pete Sousa (play-by-play) and Reid Gettys (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 380 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!