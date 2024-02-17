K-State falls to TCU on last-second three, 75-72

TCU’s Jameer Nelson Jr., a 25 percent three-point shooter for the season, drained a contested 3-point jumper with one second on the clock to lift the Horned Frogs over K-State 75-72 in Bramlage Coliseum Saturday.

An improbable sequence of events had knotted the score at 72, setting up the dagger from deep. K-State (15-10, 5-7 Big 12) trailed by 5 with 30 seconds remaining. But Arthur Kaluma coaxed a foul on a three-point attempt and drained all three free throws, pulling the Wildcats within 2 at 70-68. After two free throws by TCU’s Trevian Tennyson, and two to answer from Tylor Perry, TCU (18-7, 7-5) threw an inbounds pass from the baseline out of bounds on the left sideline, giving K-State a chance to tie the game, down 2 with 15 seconds left on the clock.

On K-State’s inbound, two referees blew the whistle almost simultaneously—one making ready to call a 5-second violation, and the other whistling TCU’s Nelson for a hold of Cam Carter as he tried to break open cutting to the corner. The foul call prevailed, and Carter knocked down both free throws to knot the game at 72.

After a timeout, the Wildcats set an extended zone defense and denied entry to the paint. It almost worked. Nelson wound up with the ball between the point and the wing with time threatening to expire. He jabbed and stepped back. Carter stayed with him and contested the shot as well as he could without fouling. But the ball found the bottom of the net. Perry’s long-distance heave was off the mark, and the Horned Frogs escaped Manhattan with a coveted Big 12 road victory.

Of course, a lot of game happened before the last 30 seconds.

K-State played stifling defense early in the contest, holding the Frogs to only 4 points through the first 7:47. The Cats led 14-4, but they went scoreless for nearly six minutes, and an 11-0 run by TCU staked the visitors to a 15-14 lead with 6:32 to play in the period. A mini-surge before halftime gave K-State a 28-24 advantage.

After the break K-State stretched its lead to 49-41 before the second media timeout. But another protracted spell of offensive ineptitude allowed TCU to surge in front, 53-49, with nine minutes remaining. K-State’s inability to make anything from the floor led to a 20-2 TCU surge, and the Frog lead got as large as 10 points, 51-41.

At that point, any comeback seemed improbable for the Wildcats. Come back, they did. But it was not enough.

Two statistics loomed large: Free throws and 3-point shooting.

In a game full of whistles for fouls (but utterly lacking traveling tweets, even when players went full-on running-back with the ball) K-State made 25 of 29 free throw attempts (86%), and TCU made 21-30 (70%). But two of K-State’s misses came from Cam Carter, an 83% shooter, after a timeout with the Cats down 65-61. A few possessions later, the uncharacteristic misses meant K-State was inbounding down 2 and needing points to tie late, rather than to hold for a lead or overtime. We all know what happens when Tang’s teams make it to overtime.

Three-point shooting was the bigger difference-maker. Tylor Perry led K-State with 24 points and seemed to be channeling Markquis Nowell at times with his wizardry in the paint. But he was 0-6 from deep. Carter was 0-3 from outside and scored only 6 points. Arthur Kaluma was 1-5, and the team was 1-15 from beyond the arc overall. Meanwhile, TCU hit 6 of 14. Though K-State wound up shooting a better percentage from the floor (48% to 43%), the failure to knock down looks from the perimeter was their undoing. That failure looks even more pronounced when a poor shooter on the other team swishes a deep heave over pressure with time expiring.

This was a loss K-State simply could not afford. Unless they steal at least one, and possibly two, upsets down the stretch, the Wildcats will not make the NCAA field. Sure, they beat KU a couple of weeks ago. But KU losing road games has been surprisingly commonplace this year. That win will not be enough to sway the panel, and at the moment K-State is far from consideration for a tournament berth.

David N’Guessan deserves special mention for the energy and effort he brought to the floor. He scored 12 on 5-6 shooting, blocked 3 shots, and threw himself around defensively.

Kaluma wound up with 11 points on a 3-11 night. Carter was only 1-7 shooting. He led the Cats with 6 rebounds and threw 3 assists. But he was also guilty of 4 turnovers.

K-State held Emanuel Miller relatively in check, as he managed 10 points on 4-11 shooting. The Wildcats had no answer for Micah Peavy, however, who dropped in 26, while grabbing a game-high 9 rebounds and blocking 3 shots.

Next Up

The gauntlet continues as K-State travels to Austin for an 8:00 p.m. tipoff against Texas. The Longhorns, at 16-9, 5-7 in Big 12 play, have a similar record to the Cats. But with road wins at OU and TCU, their resume outshines K-State’s.