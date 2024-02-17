It’s a big Caturday with three teams in action

Kansas State’s first trip to Provo in 50 years wasn’t as fun as the last trip out there. Again, the Wildcats fell into a big hole. Again, they showed toughness clawing back in it and that when they play with full intensity they can play with anyone. And again, it was too little too late. The TangCats (15-9, 5-6) have now lost five straight away from home, and five of their last six overall.

And despite being back in the DOOM-y confines of Bramlage today, it doesn’t get any easier. The TCU Horned Frogs are in town today sporting a 17-7 overall record and a mark of 6-5 in Big 12 play. They have played well enough in their five Big 12 road games so far this season, going 2-3 away from Ft Worth, including a 105-102 rivalry win over Baylor in Waco. They did lose their last road trip, falling in Ames (like everyone else) last Saturday, and had lost two games in a row before West Virginia came to Ft Worth earlier this week.

TCU’s offense is going to cause K-State problems, including leading the nation in fast-break points — something that the Wildcats turnover-prone play could easily exacerbate. The Cats have still yet to figure out the turnover issue, and have only managed to overcome it in their last few wins by aggressive rebounding and timely scoring. Any cold stretch from one of K-State’s “big three” of Cam Carter, Tylor Perry, and Arthur Kaluma leads to disaster.

This is a game K-State can win. It’s a game they should win. But they are going to have to do all the little things for 40 minutes (or 45 if it comes to that) if they want to maintain their homecourt edge.

This morning’s matchup is scheduled for a 11:00am CT tip from Bramlage Coliseum and will be aired on ESPNU (WatchESPN) with Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 381 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

The BatCats opened the 2024 season like so many others...with a loss. But it wasn’t all bad. K-State fell behind 0-2 in the 3rd, but managed to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th. But it was all Cal from there as the Wildcats fell to the Bears on Friday night 3-6.

Brendan Jones was the start at the plate last night for the Wildcats, as the sophomore blasted a 2-run shot in the 5th to give the Wildcats their only lead of the game. Preseason All-American Kaelen Culpepper extended his on-base streak to eight, dating back to last season, with a triple in the top of the 8th. The Wildcats threatened in the 9th, and had runners at 1st and 2nd with no outs, and at 2nd & 3rd with two outs, but they couldn’t get farther than that.

The 0-1 BatCats are back in action today at 1pm CT, facing off against a Boston College squad that won their MLB Desert Invitational opener 9-2 over Ohio State yesterday afternoon. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Eagles holding just a 3-2 lead headed into the 6th. But a 2-run 6th and a 4-run 8th gave the Eagles a commanding victory.

Ty Ruhl is expected to take the mound first for the Wildcats, while AJ Colarusso is slated first for the Eagles.

First pitch from Sloane Park in Scottsdale, AZ is set for 1pm CT today, and you can watch the game streaming at MLB.com, or you can listen Brian Smoller call the action online at K-StateSports.com, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on KMAN (1350AM/93.3/93.7FM) after the conclusion of the men’s basketball broadcast.

After one of the best starts in school history, the Wildcats have now dropped three of their last four — all three away from Bramlage. This time it was at the hands of Iowa State, who the MittieCats managed to take to double-overtime before falling 93-96 to drop to 21-4 on the season and 10-3 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are still sitting in 2nd place in the Big 12, but a game and a half back of current Big 12 leaders Oklahoma, who rebounded from a 6-5 start to the season to start 12-1 in Big 12 play. Ayoka Lee made her return to the Wildcats lineup against the Cyclones, and put up 20 points, 7 blocks, and 6 rebounds in 33 minutes, including all 10 of overtime.

The Wildcats are fully expected to get back on the winning track, and keep their perfect 2023-24 home record alive today against UCF. The Knights are just 12-11 overall and 3-10 in Big 12 play, and K-State already beat them in Orlando 72-56 back in early January.

With Ayoka Lee back, and a DOOM-y home crowd, this should be a romp for the Wildcats. Anything less would be cause for concern.

This afternoon’s tipoff is at 4:00pm CT from Bramlage Coliseum, and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Ben Boyle (play-by-play), Missy Heidrick (analyst), and Sophie Smith (sideline) on the call. You can also listen to Matt Walters (play-by-play) and Kindred Orpin (analyst) call the action online at K-StateSports.com and via the Varsity Network app, as well as over-the-air in the Manhattan area on Sunny 102.5 FM.

