Tournament Thursday: Trying to hold out hope

OK, fine, let’s take another look.

As you probably know, things have not gone very well for Kansas State since our last Tournament Thursday three weeks ago. Still, there have been some positives — well, really just one, but the win over Kansas was especially nice, even if the Jayhawks have looked nothing like the NCAA’s preseason #1 team on the road this year.

Jerome Tang’s been adamant about the Cats simply needing to go .500 in conference to make the tournament, although it’s not clear whether he truly believes that or is just trying to convince everyone else it’s true. Some of the numbers we’ll look at later don’t necessarily support that conclusion.

Regardless, simply winning every home game from here on out would get K-State to 9-9, so that still seems possible. The offense obviously has a lot to figure out before that happens, though.

The fact is Kansas State absolutely does not look like a tournament team lately, and no amount of hyping up the Big 12 can change that. Fortunately, this conference always offers plenty of opportunities to improve a resume in a hurry.

Anyway, let’s do some analyzing.

Current status: Wrong side of the bubble

Truthfully, that description might be a little generous, but I have to justify this article somehow. There’s not a lot to say here because Kansas State is currently not listed in any of the 106 brackets on The Bracket Project, even though for some reason 2 of them put Villanova in the field.

Kansas State doesn’t even crack the “Next Four Out” section for most brackets. It’s ugly. Let’s move on.

Nonconference play

Speaking of ugly, things aren’t getting much better here, as evidenced by all the teams dropping in the rankings relative to 3 weeks ago. K-State just doesn’t have a good nonconference win, regardless of what anyone tells you about Villlanova.

The “good” losses seem to keep getting worse. Thanks for nothing, USC and Miami.

69-82 vs. USC in Las Vegas (9-15) NET 109 (-19) KenPom 79 (-25)

83-75 vs. Bellarmine (6-20) NET 319 (+24) KenPom 307 (-7)

91-68 vs. South Dakota State (14-11) NET 167 (-22) KenPom 146 (-16)

73-70 (OT) vs. Providence in The Bahamas (16-9) NET 58 (+2) KenPom 46 (-7)

83-91 vs. Miami in The Bahamas (15-10) NET 69 (-4) KenPom 78 (-15)

100-56 vs. Central Arkansas (9-18) NET 342 (-22) KenPom 338 (+0)

88-78 (OT) vs. Oral Roberts (11-13) NET 231 (+2) KenPom 222 (-14)

75-74 (OT) vs. North Alabama (12-13) NET 243 (+30) KenPom 238 (+3)

72-71 (OT) vs. Villanova (13-11) NET 39 (-3) KenPom 34 (+4)

75-60 at LSU (12-12) NET 92 (+0) KenPom 81 (-2)

46-62 vs. Nebraska (17-8) NET 54 (-7) KenPom 49 (-4)

69-60 vs. Wichita State in KC (10-14) NET 151 (-7) KenPom 155 (+1)

62-55 vs. Chicago State (11-18) NET 290 (-1) KenPom 297 (-2)

Wichita State finally won a couple conference games, so good for them, I guess. But every major conference team on the schedule remains below .500 in league play except Providence (7-7 in the Big East) and Nebraska, which is 0-7 in true road games outside of Manhattan and 7-7 in the Big Ten.

South Dakota State kept its spot at the top of the Summit League despite two consecutive losses and that is really the only good news I have to report here.

Last week

K-State got a mid-week bye at the right time following another fairly dismal shooting performance at BYU, although at least the second half looked a little better. The Wildcats also keep committing far too many turnovers, which makes it very difficult to win Big 12 road games.

This week

Every home game from here on out is going to feel like a must-win and Saturday’s game against TCU is definitely no exception. The Horned Frogs have actually played better than most Big 12 teams on the road, even picking up a win at Baylor, so this one will not be easy.

Two days after that the Cats will go to Austin for Big Monday, and it’s worth noting Texas has looked pretty average at home. The Longhorns did look a lot better when West Virginia visited last Saturday, so that could be a little concerning. Still, this one feels winnable if Kansas State plays its best.

Big 12 bubble teams

OK, so this is the part where we’ll see why other Big 12 teams are getting talked about as actually on the bubble or in the tournament, and Kansas State is not in that conversation. The computers hate the Wildcats, probably because of that awful nonconference schedule we looked at earlier.

Iowa State and BYU join Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma and Baylor in the lock category, while Texas Tech is very close and not really on the bubble. That leaves us with TCU, Texas and Cincinnati, although it’s worth pointing out that TCU and Texas are currently in much better positions than Cincinnati.

Astute readers will note Kansas State is tied with Texas, one game ahead of Cincinnati and one game behind TCU in the Big 12 standings. So to better understand the positioning of these teams when it comes to the Big Dance, let’s look at resumes.

As a refresher, Q1 wins are homes games vs. teams ranked 1-30, neutral games vs. 1-50 and road games vs. 1-75. Bad losses for this evaluation are Q2 games or worse. Numbers in parentheses are NET rankings.

Kansas State (15-9, 5-6) NET 77, KenPom 71

Q1 Wins (2-4): vs. Baylor, vs. Kansas

Road/Neutral Wins: vs. Providence in The Bahamas, at LSU, vs. Wichita State in KC, at West Virginia

Bad losses (Q2 or worse): vs. USC in Las Vegas, vs. Miami in The Bahamas, vs. Nebraska, vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma State

Head-to-Head against other B12 bubble teams: 0-0

TCU (17-7, 6-5) NET 33, KenPom 71

Q1 Wins (3-6): vs. Houston, at Baylor, vs. Texas Tech

Road/Neutral Wins: at Georgetown, vs. Old Dominion in Hawaii, at Hawaii, at Oklahoma State, at Baylor

Bad losses (Q2 or worse): vs. Texas

Head-to-Head against other B12 bubble teams: 0-2

Texas (16-8, 5-6) NET 31, KenPom 25

Q1 Wins (4-6): at Cincinnati, vs. Baylor, at Oklahoma, at TCU

Road/Neutral Wins: vs. UConn in NYC, vs. LSU in Houston, at Cincinnati, at Oklahoma, at TCU

Bad losses (Q2 or worse): at West Virginia, vs. UCF

Head-to-Head against other B12 bubble teams: 2-0

Cincinnati (15-9, 4-7) NET 36, KenPom 36

Q1 Wins (2-6): at BYU, at Texas Tech

Road/Neutral Wins: at Howard, at BYU, at Texas Tech

Bad losses (Q2 or worse): vs. Texas, vs. Oklahoma, at West Virginia

Head-to-Head against other B12 bubble teams: 1-1

As you can see, Kansas State’s bad losses really stand out in this group. Everyone needs more quality wins and that is why they’re here.

It’s worth noting the Wildcats still have games left against all three of these other bubble teams and two of them are on the road, so it will be very interesting to see how those go. But the fact is Kansas State must pick up some more big wins, preferably on the road.

Texas seems to be trending up heading into a very difficult schedule featuring road games at Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech with that home game against Kansas State in between. The Longhorns could obviously move into lock position by picking up a big win or two, but they could also put themselves back squarely on the bubble heading into March.

Cincinnati and TCU are also going to be looking for some key road wins to solidify their tournament status over the next two weeks. I think the Big 12 still has a chance to see 10 teams make the bracket if things fall right.

What K-State needs to do to make the tournament

I’m not as optimistic as Coach Tang about Kansas State’s chances with a 9-9 conference record, so I’m going to say at least 10 wins will be required. Maybe even throw in a win in Kansas City, depending on who the Cats would play on Wednesday.

So obviously K-State probably needs to win out at home against TCU, BYU, West Virginia and Iowa State. That won’t be easy. Perhaps even more challenging will be picking up a road win.

The most helpful win would be at Kansas but the most realistic option appears to be at Texas, closely followed by a game at Cincinnati. But of course both of those teams will be hungry to avoid what could be considered a bad loss at this point, so Kansas State should definitely be in for a challenge.

Four games in 10 days starts Saturday, and it sure feels like that stretch will define this season. If the Cats are still on the outside looking in going into the final three games of at Cincinnati, at Kansas and Iowa State, they’re probably going to be in big trouble.