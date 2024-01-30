Disaster: K-State falls 73-53 to Oklahoma

K-State went scoreless for the first eight-minutes-plus and lost at home to the Oklahoma Sooners by a 73-53 final score Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (14-7, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind by as many as 17 in the first half. Nothing in their play or demeanor suggested they would ever make a game of it against the Sooners (16-5, 4-4). But a Tylor Perry free throw with 8:28 to play cut the deficit to 51-44. To that point OU had made only one field goal in the second half. The effort was better, and a few shots had finally started to fall for the Cats.

The good vibes did not last. The Sooners ultimately found the range, while K-State lost it again.

The game featured 49 fouls and 64 free throws. OU let K-State hang around by making only 24 of 39 charity tosses, suggesting the outcome could have been even worse. All around, it was a disappointing, tragic, disastrous performance for K-State, especially at home.

Perry led K-State with 23 points on 7-16 shooting, and he committed only 2 turnovers. No other Wildcat reached double figures, and no other Wildcat could make a serious argument that he played well.

Jalon Moore scored 23, and Javian McCollum had 21 for the Sooners.

After two hours and twenty minutes of time ill-spent, the game mercifully ended. We shall speak of it no more.

To “Forrest Gump” it...That’s all I have to say about that.

To “East Coast Slang” it...Fuhgeddaboudit.

To “Everybody’s Grandma” it...Since we have nothing nice to say, we won’t say anything more.

Next Up

K-State travels to Stillwater for a 1:00 P.M. rematch with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Wildcats gutted out a 70-66 win over the ‘Pokes in Manhattan 10 days ago.