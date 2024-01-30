Kansas State looks to get back to winning ways

The road has not been a friendly place to the Kansas State Wildcats in 2024.

After this disastrous past week, the Wildcats (14-6, 4-3) are now 1-3 in road games in the Big 12, accounting for all of their Big 12 losses. So it would stand that a return to the DOOM-y confines of Bramlage Coliseum would be just what the TangCats need to get back on track.

And they need to get back on track as soon as possible if they want to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Having a losing streak is a nail in the coffin, and losing home games is another nail. So while every game is a “must win”, tonight’s game against Oklahoma feels like a turning-point kind of game. Win, and the season is back on track. Lose and things could start to spiral in a big hurry.

And it’s not just the Wildcats in this spot. the Sooners (15-5, 3-4) just lost two home games last week, and are at a crossroads as well. Of course the Sooners, who are somehow still ranked this week, have a bit more padding thanks to a tougher non-conference schedule than the Cats. But they have struggled in Big 12 play, even with four of their first seven at home (opposite of K-State),

So both teams are on an 0-2 skid and looking to prevent a losing streak from forming. It makes the Sooners dangerous on the road. But it should also make the Wildcats more focused at home.

This should be another close game, with overtime squarely on the table. Don’t expect this one to be decided until the clock reads 00:00.

This evening’s matchup is scheduled for a 7:01pm CT tip at Bramlage Coliseum and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 386 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!