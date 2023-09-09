Open Game Thread: Troy at K-State

Short and sweet this morning as your benevolent despot steps in for a very busy JT, this is your open game thread for today’s titanic tussle twixt Titletown and Troy.

Check the full how to watch post for all the fun details, but the short version is FS1 at 11:00.

It’s a beautiful, beautiful morning to tailgate, as it won’t get unto the upper 70s until folks are working their way into the stadium — but be aware, the temperature is expected to rise rapidly after that. Kickoff temperature should be around 75°, but it will be approaching 90° by the final gun. Prepare yourselves appropriately if you’re on-site.

Remember you can also join the Discord to chat about the game as well!