Kansas State vs UCF: Big 12 Play Commences

Welcome back, Wildcat fans. Been a couple weeks since we’ve given you a full and proper open game thread, and that’s 100% on me. Sorry, I’ll do better!

Today, your Kansas State Wildcats welcome in the UCF Knights to open Big 12 play.

Yes, you read that right. For the first time in ever*, K-State opens Big 12 play at HOME. Clearly this is the result of a better-run Big 12 that rewards it’s premier program (and defending champions) with a home opener. And if you weren’t sure, it’s hard to deny K-State is now the premier program when an old rival makes official shirts just for beating you.

*really, the last time was 2017, it just happens so infrequently that it feels like it never happens

Speaking of last week...we’ll, lets not. It happened, it was ugly, and things that were Not Good happened. Time to be a goldfish and move on.

Today, the Wildcats will look to regain their form against a a good UCF squad that sits at 3-0 on the young season, including a gritty win against Boise State on the Smurf Turf — so the Knights are no strangers to tough road environments already this season. However, the Knights will be getting their first taste of a rowdy Big 12 road environment, and expect the crowd at Bill Snyder Family stadium to do their best to give the Big 12 newcomers a good showing of what that really means.

This is also a great time to be at home, especially with a new starter at middle linebacker and the potential that true freshman Avery Johnson may need to play extended snaps at quarterback. Johnson has already played in two games this season, including at Missouri last weekend, but true freshman Austin Romaine will definitely benefit as he attempts to fill Daniel Green’s rather large shoes in the middle of the defense.

Hopefully being home is just the boost the Wildcats need tonight. And hopefully the bad weather stays away this time.

We’ve got a primetime 7:00pm CT kickoff for the Big 12 opener from Bill Snyder Family Stadium being aired on FS1 with Eric Collins (Play-by-Play) and Devin Gardner (Analyst) on the call. You should also be able to watch the game live online at FoxSports.com, if you already have the correct cable/streaming package.

If you don’t have FS1, or can’t access the stream, the game can be heard across the 38-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst), and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The game will also be on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 137 or 200, and available online at K-Statesports.com. Live stats are also available at k-statesports.com, and social media updates (@KStateFB) will also be a part of the coverage.

Go Cats!