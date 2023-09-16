Open Game Thread: K-State at Mizzou

Kansas State plays its first road game of the season and wraps up the non-conference schedule at Missouri today. The game kicks off at 11 AM and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. As old Big 8/12 conference foes, the teams have faced off many times, but this is the Wildcats’ first trip to Faurot Field since 2010.

Missouri presents the Wildcats an interesting challenge. As Drew Schneider tells us, the Tigers have not exactly been dominating so far this season. Indeed, they needed trickery and luck to beat MTSU, and looked somewhat shaky on offense. Still, Mizzou is at home this time, and they are unlikely to have to contend with the wet weather in addition to Kansas State.

Kansas State is favored (-4) in this game, which seems about right given that this is a game between two Power 5 teams that are both undefeated, and the ranked team is on the road. But regardless of Vegas’ feelings about the contest, I personally don’t think this is going to be that close a contest. While Missouri’s defense may be able to contend with the Wildcats’ offense for at least part of the game, (especially given some of the struggles on one side of the offensive line), I don’t think the Tigers’ offense—the stellar play of Luther Burden III notwithstanding—has enough to threaten Kansas State’s defense for 60 minutes.

This will be Missouri’s first look at quarterback Will Howard. He didn’t play in this game last year, but this year, he’s already leading the Big 12 in points, thanks to scoring through the air and on the ground, and even catching a pass so far. In addition, his confidence has grown as has his leadership. Whatever happens today, Howard is primed for a great season.

Bill Snyder’s Kansas State teams dominated Missouri, with the Wildcats going 16-6 since 1991 and also only losing three contests at Mizzou in that time period. Blair Kerkhoff had a chance to catch up with Coach Snyder on a recent episode of the SportsBeatKC podcast, and it is definitely worth a listen.

Let’s go, Cats! Win the dang day!