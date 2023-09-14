A year ago, the long-delayed resumption of the Kansas State-Missouri rivalry was both wonderful (for K-State anyway) and miserable (for everyone at the stadium). A chilly, rainy day with a lightning delay marred a game in which K-State scored 42 points and kept the Tigers out of the end zone until literal seconds remained in the contest.

This may not be as comprehensive a beatdown as that was, but there are plenty of signs that the Wildcats will have the upper hand in this one. Missouri is throwing for under 200 yards a game, and their star running back doesn’t have the numbers Troy’s Kimari Vidal had... and we all know what K-State did to him last week.

The Game

The Kansas State Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big 12, 15 AP) visit the Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC).

Missouri leads the all-time series 33-60-5, with a 17-31-2 edge in Columbia. But it’s been a lopsided 16-6 in favor of K-State since 1991, and five of those losses came consecutively during the Ron Prince era and the start of the cleanup. The Wildcats won 13 in a row before that, and they’ve won the last two meetings.

Missouri is again led by quarterback Brady Cook, but he’s not been putting up huge numbers — less than 200 yards per game against a mediocre-even-for-FCS opponent and Middle Tennessee State. The key to the offense is running back Cody Schrader, who has managed 222 yards in those two games at 5.4 yards per carry, but MTSU held him to 3.7. These are both good signs for the thus-far crushing Wildcat defense.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Tigers’ coach. He’s 19-19 overall at Missouri, and 31-20 overall including his lone 12-1 season at Appalachian State. His teams have qualified for four bowl games, but he’s never won one; he didn’t coach the Mountaineers in their 2019 bowl, and their 2020 bowl game was cancelled thanks to COVID. Missouri’s bowl game losses the last two years condemned them to 6-7 records both seasons.

Kickoff

Saturday, September 16, 11:00am CT at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (62,621) in Columbia, Missouri.

Tickets

There are tickets available all over this stadium as of this writing, and with the exception of a couple dozen outliers, they’re all within the $40-$130 range with the median price at $66. That includes quite a few seats close to the field on the K-State sideline for as low as $42, so there’s a good opportunity to turn part of that stadium purple.

Weather

It’s expected to be partly cloudy in CoMo Saturday, with tailgating temps starting in the mid-60s and rising to about 70° at kickoff. The high for the day is expected to be 80°, and that’s not expected to hit until after the game is over. All told, expect a pretty decent day for football.

Odds

K-State opened as a 1.5 point favorite, and the line ballooned to as much as -5.5, but DraftKings now has the line at K-State -4 with the over at 48; math tells us that means Vegas is expecting a 26-22 win for the Wildcats. The money line is +150 for Troy, -180 for the Cats. Oddshark’s computer predicts something pretty close to this, a 34-28 K-State win.

Television

SEC Network, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang.

Radio

As always, Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, and Matt Walters will be on hand on the K-State Sports Network as well as via satellite on SiriusXM 83.

Internet Streaming

The game will stream on ESPN apps, but a cable or eligible streaming package subscription will be required since it’s being aired on the SEC Network. Audio available via kstatesports.com. Live stats provided by StatBroadcast.

Editorial note: comments are disabled on How to Watch posts to combat illicit streaming spam.