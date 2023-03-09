Kansas State vs TCU: Big 12 Tournament Edition

We’re in to the win-or-go-home portion of the schedule. Your Kansas State Wildcats are in great position this week, and for the first time since 2019 are playing on the second day of the Big 12 Championships without needing to play on the first day.

It would’ve been great to have won on Saturday in West Virginia, because we’d be playing against Oklahoma State tonight — one of two teams the Wildcats swept this season — but alas, we ended up as the 3-seed, and get to face off against the 6-seed TCU Horned Frogs.

Of course you may remember that the two times these teams met in the regular season resulted in blow-out wins by the home team. TCU can be a match-up problem for the Cats, especially with Mike Miles available (which he was not when the Frogs visited Manhattan). The big news coming out ahead of tonight’s game is that TCU center Eddie Lampkin will not be joining the team in Kansas City, and his posts on Instagram paint a rather unflattering picture of Jamie Dixon, and there’s no telling how that will affect the team tonight.

For the Wildcats, they do get back Desi Sills, as the critical senior missed the game in Morgantown to attend a funeral for a family member. He’s been a spark plug for this team, especially here towards the end of the season, and he was definitely missed versus the Mountaineers. K-State should also enjoy a very friendly crowd in KC tonight, as both KU and Iowa State played in the morning session, and no other team in the evening session will pull nearly as many fans as the Wildcats.

Hopefully Big 12 Coach of the Year Jerome Tang’s squad can utilize all their advantages tonight to put away the Frogs and advance to the semifinals.

Tonight’s matchup is scheduled for an 8:30pm CT tip fromthe T-Mobile Center in KCMO and will be aired on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 137/199 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

Hey, are you on Discord? We are now, too! Feel free to join us! (Make sure you click the reaction button on the rules notice though, or you won’t see anything.) We’ll have a game thread there as well!