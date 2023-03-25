K-State Falls Short against Florida Atlantic, 79-76

Kansas State came up a play or two short of punching its ticket to the Final Four against 9th-seeded Florida Atlantic, falling 79-76 in the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional Final Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Though each of K-State’s last three coaches has reached the Elite 8, none has been able to get past tough mid-major opponents to break through to the Final Four. None, so far. The drought for the Wildcats now enters its 60th year.

A back-and-forth game that for a time seemed to be in K-State’s hands got away because of a prolonged offensive drought. After a three-point make by Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin put K-State in a 70-64 hole, and Keyontae Johnson fouled out trying to gain rebounding position on K-State’s next possession, the Wildcats’ chances looked dim. Alijah Martin canned both free throws to give the Owls a 72-64 lead with 2:44 to play, making a comeback that much more unlikely.

Fighting for their tournament dreams, the ‘Cats made a game of it down the stretch, though. Ismael Massoud hit two free throws, and Markquis Nowell and Cam Carter each hit clutch threes, and K-State found itself within 1, 75-74, with 24 seconds remaining. After two more FAU free throws, Nowell threw a pass underneath to Tomlin, who laid it in to cut the score to 77-76.

With 9 seconds remaining, K-State could not get a steal on the inbound play, and after Michael Forrest gave the Owls a 79-76 advantage, Ismael Massoud was unable to get a final shot away in time.

The key stretch of the game came after Nowell hit a three-pointer to give K-State a 63-57 advantage with 8:39 to play. The Cats would score only one point from then until the 2:30 mark, allowing FAU to stage a 15-1 run, turning a 6-point K-State lead into a 72-64 Owl advantage.

In a game in which the Wildcats got outplayed on the glass and out-shot from the three-point line and the free throw line, they still had every opportunity to win. K-State came from four points down at the half to build a 52-47 lead following a three-point jumper by Keyontae Johnson less than five minutes into the second period. Momentum seemed to have finally swung the Cats’ way.

But though they held the Owls scoreless over the next two minutes, K-State failed to stretch its advantage. The Wildcats missed three shots, including a layup, and turned the ball over twice in the next five possessions. Worse, Johnson picked up his fourth foul diving for a loose ball and had to go to the bench with 14:10 to play.

Three possessions later, FAU cut the lead to two on a Bryan Greenlee three-pointer from the corner, but Markquis Nowell answered, and then assisted Nae’Qwan Tomline on a Layup to establish a 57-50 Wildcat advantage. The Wildcats held a 4-point lead until Brandon Weatherspoon drilled an open three-pointer with 7:03 remaining.

With the score 63-62, Coach Tang could wait no longer. He put Johnson back in the lineup, but Keyontae missed badly short on the next possession, Though FAU missed a three-point look, Vladislav Goldin grabbed the offensive rebound. He turned aggressively into Sills, who fell backward. But the referees did not blow the whistle, and the 7-footer dunked over the prone Sills to give his team a 64-63 lead.

K-State would trail the rest of the way, as they stuck at 63 points for nearly five minutes.

Markquis Nowell did nothing to diminish his stellar performance in the NCAA tournament, as he scored 30 points, dished 12 assists, and grabbed 5 steals. He was 5-11 from beyond the arc, but struggled shooting over Goldin on drives, making only 3-10 from inside the arc.

Tomlin was the only other Wildcat to reach double-figures, scoring 14. He also led K-State with 6 rebounds. Johnson, who played only 18 minutes before fouling out, made 4-7 field goal attempts, but missed all three free throws, and finished with 9 points. Little things, it turns out, are big.

If you are looking for a stat that made the biggest difference in the game, rebounding was it. The Wildcats got clobbered 44-22 on the glass. They almost offset the deficit by forcing 22 turnovers and only committing 12. Almost. But “almost” just gets you a sad trip home.

K-State also made only 12-of-18 free throws, while FAU knocked down 18-of-22.

Desi Sills also contributed 9 points in his final game as a Wildcat.

FAU had four players in double figures, Led by Alijah Martin’s 17 and Bryan Greenlee’s 16, which included 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Three in the Key