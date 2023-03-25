Kansas State vs Florida Atlantic: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

For the 14th time in school history, tied for 6th all time, your Kansas State Wildcats are in the Elite Eight, and poised to make a run into the Final Four. The last seven Wildcats squads have failed to make it past this level, and those have included some very good teams led by very good coaches.

Perhaps the last time the Wildcats were in this favorable position was in 2010, when the 2-seed Cats entered hot, and ready to face the 5-seed Butler Bulldogs. But that squad also won their Sweet 16 game in double overtime, as the last game of the night, and came in tired to the Elite Eight game and just didn’t have enough left to get past Gordon Haywood and his Bulldogs squad that eventually fell in the national championship game.

The 2018 team advanced to this round as the 9-seed, on a very similar path to today’s opponent, Florida Atlantic. That squad faced off against some supernatural powers and a hot-shooting Loyola-Chicago squad that sent them home.

There shouldn’t be tired legs this time, despite the overtime game on Thursday. There wont be a nun with special powers on the sideline. And going back to 1988...no KU.

But Florida Atlantic is still a good team. It’s not just been luck that they’ve made it this far. Johnell Davis would be a starter on any Big 12 team. K-State won’t be able to take possessions off. Despite the size advantage they’ll have for the first time since Montana State, they’ll still need to make sure they fight for rebounds. And we all need to continue to pray and send good vibes to Markquis Nowell for the continued health of his ankle.

Alright Wildcats, time to go 1-0 again; survive and advance. Is it time to finally return to the Final Four for the first time in 58 years?

This evening’s Sweet 16 matchup is scheduled for a 5:09pm CT tip from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be aired on TBS and via the March Madness App/online with Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game on parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network, plus possibly online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

Go Cats!

Hey, are you on iscord? We are now, too! Feel free to join us! (Make sure you click the reaction button on the rules notice though, or you won’t see anything.) We’ll have a game thread there as well!