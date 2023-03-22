It’s been a hot minute since we offered you any purchasable goodies, but we’ve got a nice surprise for you. Our friends at BreakingT, who formerly had to get creative with our offerings (i.e., the Catlanta shirts), are now officially licensed providers.

And that means we’ve got an actual selection to offer you! Order before the end of the month, and you’ll get free shipping on orders over $60.

We will also transparently remind you that we get a cut of the sales here, if that’s the sort of thing that motivates you. (Or even the sort of thing that demotivates you; we get it.)