Kansas State Football: NFL Combine - Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The NFL’s annual meat market kicks off today. Defensive linemen and linebackers are first up to be poked, prodded, examined, and asked ridiculous questions in an attempt to suss out information that a college career’s worth of film didn’t divulge. King Felix is the first of K-State’s quartet of combine participants to show what he can do.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Profile

Class: Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 255

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Stats Year Games Played Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles Year Games Played Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles Freshman 5 3 1 1 0 Sophomore 12 51 14.5 11 6 Junior 14 46 11 8.5 2 Career 31 100 26.5 20.5 8

Career Honors (Via K-State Sports)

•2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist

2022 Ted Hendricks Award Finalist

2022 Second Team All-American (Walter Camp, FWAA, AFCA, CBS Sports)

2022 Third Team All-American (Associated Press)

2022 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist

2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Semifinalist

2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (Coaches, AP)

2022 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)

2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

2022 Lombardi Award watch list

2021-22 First Team All-Big 12 (Coaches, Associated Press)

2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week (Texas Tech)

2021 Third Team All-American (Phil Steele)

2021 Big 12 co-Defensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)

2021 Honorable Mention Big 12 Def. Player of the Year (Coaches)

2021 Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week (TCU)

2021 Bednarik Award Player of the Week (TCU)

2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Player of the Week (TCU)

2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week (TCU)

2021 Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Southern Illinois)

2021 Ted Hendricks Award watch list

Combine Outlook

Felix has a chance to make some money today. The first thing they’re going to do is measure his condor like wingspan. NFL GM’s love long armed edge rushers, and Felix can scratch his toes without bending over. His measurables alone should help generate some buzz.

The interesting thing about Anudike-Uzomah is despite two stellar seasons for the Wildcats, he’s considered a work in progress in terms of football. That’s great for his draft stock. GM’s love potential and room to grow. If he can put up a nice number in the 40, run the cone drill well, and knock out sufficient reps on the bench, he’s got a chance to improve his projection by at least a round. Being a “raw” prospect helps if you have the physical tools to take your game to the next level once your technique catches up.

I’ll be interested to see if teams see him as strictly a down lineman in a 4 man front or if a 3-4 team thinks he can stand up and rush the passer as an outside linebacker. He’s best off the edge where he can use his long arms to get separation and turn the corner. His knack for the strip sack should also be intriguing for teams. NFL defenses thrive on sacks and turnovers, and King Felix can create both.

Draft Guess

From everything I’ve gathered, teams currently see Felix as a high ceiling (maybe not elite, but starter quality) low floor player. They don’t think he’s a plug and play starter from day 1. That moves him into the 2nd or 3rd round. At the moment, I think the third round is the most probable outcome, but a good performance in Indianapolis could move him into the second round. He’s a high character, high motor player with rare physical attributes. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he sneaks into the bottom of the first round. All it takes is one team to fall in love with his long term potential.