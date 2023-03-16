Bring on the PodCats with Parker Cotton

Kansas State is back in the NCAA tournament and will be a heavy favorite as a No. 3 seed Friday against No. 14 Montana State, but here at Bring on the Cats we don’t like to overlook any teams in the Big Dance, for reasons that should be obvious. With that in mind, we spoke to Bozeman Daily Chronicle sports editor Parker Cotton about what the Bobcats bring to Greensboro, namely a solid defense and the solid perimeter duo of Washington transfer RaeQuan Battle and point guard Darius Brown II.

Montana State is playing in the Big Dance for the second straight year, but they’ve got some different faces and different leaders, most notably Battle instead of Xavier Bishop. Last year’s Big Sky MVP Jubrile Belo can be a force and a big-time rim protector, although Parker said the 6-9, 240-pound forward hasn’t quite been playing at the same level as he was before an injury near the end of last season.

Be sure to check out Parker’s work at bozemandailychronicle.com, especially his story on RaeQuan Battle’s journey to success in Montana. You can also follow Parker on Twitter at @byparkercotton.