As we swing into the afternoon on this beautiful Selection Sunday, the Kansas State Wildcats will be relaxed. K-State has no worries about whether their name will be called; indeed, it’s almost a lock that they’ll be wearing their home colors through the tournament’s first weekend.

But where they’ll end up? That’s another question entirely.

As of this writing, they’re a three-seed at Bracket Matrix, holding the #11 slot. If the committee holds true to the consensus, that would probably mean K-State will be in the same regional as Houston, the consensus #3 one-seed.

That, of course, is still all speculation. This evening, all questions will be answered.

What: The NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 12, 5:00pm CT

Where: your local CBS station, or streaming on NCAA March Madness Live and Paramount+

Greg Gumbel, Jay Wright, Clark Kellogg, and Seth Davis will be in the studio.

Things to keep an eye on: It seems almost certain that Alabama, Kansas, and Houston will earn top seeds. The fourth one-seed is likely going to be Purdue, but a handful of bracketologists think UCLA’s done enough. Texas appears to be a lock for a two, but Baylor is fighting Marquette and Gonzaga to remain on that line. Iowa State looks like a solid five, while TCU should be a five or six; West Virginia could land anywhere from seven to ten, but appears likely to grab the final spot in the top half of the bracket.

The bubble consists of North Carolina State, Rutgers, Pitt, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Vanderbilt, and Clemson; the first four of those teams are the likeliest candidates. The probable multiple-bid conferences outside the Big Six conferences (the Power Five plus the Big East) appear to be the American (Houston and Memphis), West Coast (Gonzaga and St. Mary’s), Mountain West (San Diego State, Boise State, and Utah State), and that’s it.

If the projections are accurate, K-State’s first round foe would be a 14-seed, and those projections include Furman, Cal-Santa Barbara, Grand Canyon, and Kennesaw State.