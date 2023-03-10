Kansas State Football: Combine Results - Non-Testing Edition

The combine is done and dusted. It was a bit anti-climatic with Deuce, Felix, and Malik declining to participate in the athletic testing portion of the combine. It was a long season, and Deuce and Felix both play physically demanding positions that take a ton of punishment. I assume both will work out at K-State’s pro day (although I wouldn’t be sad if Deuce declined again, his tape speaks for its self). Malik came into the bowl game nursing an injury and his draft future is dependent on his athletic numbers. K-State’s pro day will tell the story for Malik’s fortunes.

Julius Brents felt good enough to participate, and he secured the bag with an exceptional performance in the jumping events, and a solid showing in the 40. Assuming his knee checked out in the medical evaluations, he made himself some serious money last weekend. He’ll have his own article tomorrow.

Deuce Vaughn

Measurements

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 179

Hand Size: 9 1/2”

Arm Length: 27 3/4

Evaluation

Everyone knew Deuce was short, in fact, at 5’5”, he’s the shortest player to participate in the combine. Kansas State listed him at 5’6, 176, so 5’5”, 179 wasn’t a surprised. He also had the shortest arms out of all running backs (again, not surprising, he’s not a big fella).

The good news for Deuce was his hand size. Despite being the shortest combine participant in history, his hands were surprisingly large (this all feels very awkward to talk about btw). 9 1⁄ 2 put him in the upper middle of the pack, and could explain why it’s so hard to knock the ball out of his hands.

He did participate in the field drills and in case you’re wondering, he’s still shockingly quick. I still think he’s a mutant.

Holy hell Deuce Vaughn



pic.twitter.com/SAF5M1bHMr — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 6, 2023

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Measurements

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 255

Hand Size: 9 5/8”

Arm Length: 33 1/2”

Evaluation

Felix is considered a “raw” prospect. He was productive for the Wildcats, but is still considered a “work in progress” by NFL scouts. That’s not a bad thing. The NFL loves to draft on potential. That makes King Felix’s workout crucial. I don’t blame him for holding off until K-State’s pro day, especially after the late bowl game.

As far as measurements go, he lost an inch from his K-State roster listing, but came in at the same 255. In terms of height and weight, he’s a standard NFL edge rusher. Same goes for his arm length, 33 1⁄ 2 is pretty much standard issue these days. Not sure why they measure the hands of defensive ends, but Felix doesn’t have freakishly large or small hands (although I’m sure they look like catchers mitts to mere mortals).

He’ll need to show out during K-State’s Pro Day, but barring a terrible day, he’ll go in the 2nd or 3rd round based on tape and production alone.

Malik Knowles

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 196

Arm: 32 1/4”

Hand: 8 3/4”

Evaluation

Malik lost an inch and 4 pounds from his listed height and weight at K-State. Again 6’2”, 200ish is standard for field receivers in the NFL, and that’s what Malik will play at the next level. 32 1⁄ 4 arm length is mid-pack in terms of wide outs. No one is going to say, “wow he’s got long arms” or “man, his arms are too short.” His hand size, on the other hand, could be a bit problematic. He’s in the bottom 1⁄ 4 of receivers that showed up at the combine. That said, that’s more of an issue paired with drops. If you have small hands, and a bunch of drops, GM’s go “welp, nothing we can do, he has child sized hands, that’s why he can’t catch.” Since he has reliable hands, it’s not as much of an issue as it could be. Still, Malik comes in with some health and production concerns, so any red mark is concerning.

If he gets drafted, it’s because he’s an elite kick returner and a solid, but not spectacular receiver. NFL teams covet versatility at the bottom of the roster, and Malik is versatile. Teams will be paying close attention to his 10 yard split at K-State’s pro day. The knock on him coming into the combine is he needs a runway to build speed, and is more smooth than explosive. I solid get off in the 40 would help tamp that down a bit.