Kansas State vs TCU: It’s time to get back on track.

We won’t pull any punches: that was an atrocious second half for the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Despite some sloppy play, the Wildcats came out of the gate and looked like they were ready to put the loss in Lawrence behind them and reinsert themselves into the race for the Big 12 crown. The Cats had built an impressive 36-22 lead with just seconds to go before halftime. Then, in what became an omen for the rest of the game, bad defense became a foul on a 3pt shooter, who knocked down all three free throws to narrow the gap to 36-25 at the break. It was all Texas from there despite a very late surge from K-State.

Now, the Wildcats will need to show how tough they are, how much fight they have. They are still in good position to compete for the Big 12 and a great season is still in play, but the TangCats will need to clean things up, and fast.

Fortunately, what’s gone wrong for the Cats in their last three losses is correctable. It’s not a talent issue, it’s not a scheme issue, it’s not a coaching issue — all things that plagued K-State the last few years when one loss became five in a hurry. Sloppy play is on the individual — it’s concentration and effort, not trying to do too much (hitting a single or double with the bases loaded in a tie game instead of trying to go for the grand slam). Going after rebounds and preventing second-chance opportunities requires the same.

The TangCats have shown they have the effort and ability, but have not displayed the consistency in the last few needed to win these tough Big 12 games. What the Cats need is 40 minutes of effort and concentration, not 20-30. And regardless of who is available for TCU tonight (Mike Miles is still out and Eddie Lampkin is available but could be limited), the Horned Frogs will show up for 40 minutes as well.

All gas effort, no breaks will lead the Wildcats to victory. Do they have it in them?

Tonight’s matchup is scheduled for a 8:05pm CT tip from Bramlage and will be aired on ESPNU with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola (analyst) on the call. You’ll also be able to hear the game online at K-StateSports.com (and via the Varsity Network app), plus parts of the K-State Sports Radio Network and on SiriusXM 84 with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) calling the action over there.

