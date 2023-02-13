Bring on the PodCats with The Mercury’s Tim Everson

We got in touch with The Manhattan Mercury sports editor Tim Everson last week to talk about Kansas State’s remarkable basketball season in Jerome Tang’s first year. Highlights included some discussion on how ridiculous and unprecedented Markquis Nowell’s assist numbers are, and just how high he could climb on the K-State and Big 12 all-time leaderboards. We also talked about some of the Wildcats’ defensive improvements and just how absurdly tough the Big 12 season is. It’s also possible we said some things we might regret a bit regarding Texas Tech before Kansas State’s trip to Lubbock, but that’s really my fault for not getting this edited earlier.

We also addressed some of Kansas State’s weaknesses, and Tim gave us some insight on what coaches think they can do to address Markquis Nowell’s turnover issues and Keyontae Johnson’s foul trouble. Clearly, there’s more work to be done, and we talked about the toughest games left on K-State’s upcoming schedule, among other things.

You can read Tim’s work at themercury.com and follow him on Twitter @iamtimeverson.